Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models on September 9, 2026. The foldable Ultra, with an expected price starting around ₹1,89,990 in India.

September 9, 2026. That’s the date Apple has marked for its next big reveal. The tech giant readies its latest flagships: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated foldable iPhone Ultra. This launch will reshape India's super-premium smartphone market. These new devices, especially the Ultra, will directly challenge established Android flagships.

Industry chatter suggests the iPhone Ultra—Apple’s first foldable—will carve out an entirely new, higher pricing tier. Its arrival sparks debate. Will this innovative form factor and hefty price tag dominate? Or will it merely snag a niche in India’s cutthroat market?

Ultra's Bold Entry and Pricing Strategy

The iPhone Ultra will cost between $2,000 and $2,500 in the United States. This makes it the most expensive iPhone ever. In India, expect a launch price around ₹1,89,990. Such aggressive pricing reflects the complex foldable display and advanced components inside.

₹1,39,900. That's the expected starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro in India. It could even hit ₹1,50,000 or more. The iPhone 18 Pro Max might begin at ₹1,59,900 to ₹1,69,900 for its 256GB version. Higher storage options mean higher costs, naturally. These price hikes—an estimated ₹5,000–₹20,000 over previous models—stem from rising component costs and inflation. TSMC’s 2nm chip manufacturing process is a factor. Competitors like Samsung and Google also recently raised smartphone prices. This sets a clear precedent.

Comparing Specifications and Features

Powering both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be the new Apple A20 Pro chipset. It uses a 2nm process, promising better performance and efficiency. The iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pro Max will likely sport a larger 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel. Big screens for big ambitions.

Photography will see major upgrades. Both Pro models will include a triple 48MP rear camera system. The Pro Max could get a variable-aperture main lens. This offers greater control over light. A larger 5,567 mAh battery will also power the iPhone 18 Pro Max, an improvement on its predecessor. All models will feature 12GB of RAM.

The iPhone Ultra, though, represents a different kind of leap. It will feature a 5.5-inch outer display. It unfolds into a 7.8-inch inner OLED display, offering an iPad-like experience. To achieve its incredibly thin design—around 4.5mm unfolded—the Ultra reportedly makes sacrifices. No telephoto camera, no Face ID (it opts for Touch ID in the side button), no MagSafe, no Action Button. This unique feature set positions the Ultra as a direct challenger to Android foldables, specifically Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

Will Indian consumers bite? The iPhone Ultra, with its premium price, will test their appetite for high-end foldable tech. Pro models will strengthen Apple’s hold on the conventional flagship segment. But Ultra’s success hinges on its unique design and features. Apple aims for competitive pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Despite increases, this maintains their appeal against Samsung and Google rivals.

Can it truly resonate with a market increasingly hungry for innovation?

September 12, 2026. Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro Max could open then. General sales reportedly begin around September 18. Observers will watch closely. The performance of these new iPhones—especially the Ultra—will dictate Apple's standing in India's dynamic super-premium smartphone market in the coming months. A lot is riding on this launch.