Apple's next-gen iPhone 18 Pro series is reportedly launching on September 9 at the 'Surprise and Shine' event. Leaks suggest the phone might come in three fresh colours: Burgundy, Pure Black, and Sky Blue. The new models are also expected to pack the powerful A20 Pro chipset and an upgraded camera system.

Apple's next premium smartphone series, the iPhone 18 Pro, could hit the market this month, according to new reports. The new series will likely include the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. All eyes are on Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event on September 9 at Apple Park, where these new models are expected to be unveiled.

Along with the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple might also launch its first book-style foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra. Ahead of the launch, a lot of information about the phone is doing the rounds online. The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro series might come in three brand-new colours.

Burgundy, Black, and Sky Blue

A tipster named Fixed-focus Digital Cameras shared this information on Weibo. The post included a picture supposedly of the iPhone 18 Pro, showing four colours. However, the tipster claims that the Titanium colour will be dropped, and the phone will be available in the other three shades: Burgundy, Pure Black, and Sky Blue. These colour names are based on a translation of the original post, which was in Chinese.

Last Year's Colours Might Be Dropped

With the arrival of new colours, Apple might discontinue the three shades introduced with last year's iPhone 17 Pro series. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were launched in September 2025 in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. In the new series, the Sky Blue colour appears to be a much lighter shade of blue. The leaked images also suggest that the Burgundy colour has a deep red tone. Meanwhile, the black colour might be making a comeback to the Pro models with the iPhone 18 Pro series. Reports say this new 'Pure Black' will be a darker shade than the black available on the standard iPhone 17.

Apple Event on September 9

Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event is scheduled for September 9 at 10 AM Pacific Time, which is 10:30 PM in India. The event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino. Along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, the iPhone Ultra might also be launched here. Reports suggest the iPhone Ultra will be Apple's first book-style foldable phone. The event could also see the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5.

New Camera Setup

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro series will keep the design of its predecessor. However, the rear camera platform might get bigger to house a new triple rear camera system. The iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to be powered by the new A20 Pro chipset. However, Apple has not officially confirmed any of this information yet. As the launch date gets closer, we expect more details about the iPhone 18 Pro series to be revealed.