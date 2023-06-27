iPhone 13 for Rs 20,575 on Flipkart! Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now

Launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 20,575 in Flipkart sale after Rs 49,325 discount. Check out deal details.

As the business prepares to introduce the Apple iPhone 15 series, the Apple iPhone 13 is being offered at a significant discount. The Apple iPhone 13 popularised the diagonal back camera design, which the firm has continued to use. If you want to purchase a high-end flagship handset but have a limited budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is unquestionably one of the finest options. The Apple iPhone 13 was introduced in 2021 with a starting price of Rs 79,900 together with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and small. It is now on sale at Flipkart for Rs 20,575 after receiving a Rs 49,325 reduction.

After a discount of Rs 11,401, the Apple iPhone 13 is advertised on Flipkart for Rs 58,499. Additionally, customers may receive 5% cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The price of the Apple iPhone 13 now stands at Rs 55,575. In addition, purchasers can receive a discount of up to Rs 35,000 in return for an old smartphone.

Customers may get the Apple iPhone 13 from the Flipkart sale for just Rs 20,575 after all promotions and bank discounts.

According to a research by Counterpoint Research, the Apple iPhone 13 was the most popular smartphone in India in 2022. During the Flipkart sales, the Apple iPhone 13 garnered a positive response from customers and is still one of the most cost-effective smartphones on the market. The Apple iPhone 13 will soon be a two-year-old flagship, yet it is still competitive with the majority of high-end smartphones on the market.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic processor. The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included.

