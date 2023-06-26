iPhone 15 Pro Max case image LEAKED! Apple may swap mute key with custom button after 16 years

The iPhone 15 Pro Max alleged case images have leaked online. The leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max case shows a wider and more rounded button. Rumours are rife that this opening may house a new ‘Custom Button’. The camera layout on the back is also slightly enlarged, probably to house a new camera system.

As the highly anticipated release of the Apple iPhone 15 series draws near, leaked images of a protective case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max have surfaced online. The images provide an insight into the modifications to Apple's forthcoming flagship device's appearance and were posted by well-known leaker Majin Bu. The typical Mute switch, which hasn't changed in 16 years, has been moved, which is the most major modification that can be seen in the leaked photographs. The Mute switch on earlier iPhone models was located on the upper left side of the device and had an easy-to-use flat and narrow oval aperture in the casing.

The leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max cover, however, deviates noticeably from this well-known design. The aperture where the quiet switch used to be has changed, now sporting a larger and more rounded shape. It's possible that this altered aperture will hold a new "custom button" that will take the place of the conventional quiet switch.

Previous rumours had suggested that Apple intended to swap out the old Mute switch for a more functional "custom button." According to reports, this button has a tiny CPU that enables users to carry out a variety of tasks even when the battery is low or the gadget is off. Making safe Apple Pay purchases and finding the iPhone with the Find My iPhone feature are two examples of these features.

A unique cutout for the camera module is also seen in the case pictures, which deviates from the focus on the new "Mute Switch" and suggests potential upgrades over the outgoing model. The bigger perforations also suggest that Apple would equip the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a more sophisticated camera setup.

