    Nothing Phone (2) Glyph Interface officially REVEALED! Check out the video

    Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface looks quite similar to the Nothing Phone (1) but with slight changes. The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds.

    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    One of the most anticipated cellphones in the world right now is the Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1) replacement will go on sale on July 11 and will start taking pre-orders on Flipkart on June 29. The majority of the smartphone's specifications have been made public over the last few months, and in its most recent article, Nothing also disclosed the Glyph Interface of the Nothing Phone (2).

    For those who are unaware, the Glyph Interface is the Nothing smartphone's back design, which features hundreds of LEDs. Swedish House Mafia, a well-known DJ collective, has joined up with the firm to create a customised ringtone and Glyph Interface for the Nothing Phone (2).

    The Glyph Interface of the Nothing Phone (2) resembles that of the Nothing Phone (1) with a few minor differences. The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds.  To create your own Glyph Ringtone, tap the pads to set off various light and sound combinations. 

    In addition, the video posted by Nothing reveals that Phone (2) will have a center-aligned selfie camera and a dual-camera system on the back. The introduction of Nothing Phone 2 is slated for July 11 at 4 PM BST, which means that fans in India will be able to witness the event around 8:30 PM IST. The Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be livestreamed for fans across the world on Nothing's official website and YouTube page, much like with previous Nothing launches.

