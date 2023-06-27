Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon, key features confirmed; Here's what you can expect

The Oppo Reno 10 series is confirmed to launch in India soon. One of the key selling points of the new Oppo Reno 10 Pro models is its telephoto rear camera. The new 5G phones will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Here are all the details.

The launch of the Oppo Reno 10 series has been confirmed by the company. Oppo has also revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Reno 10 Pro models. The company is extolling the virtues of the cameras on its next, high-end 5G phones, which will be sold on Flipkart in India. The Oppo Reno 10 series debut listing has also been displayed on the e-commerce marketplace. However, the precise launch date has not yet been disclosed. The new Oppo gadgets are just mentioned in the teasers as being forthcoming. Although we must wait for the date, we need not wait for the features.

The telephoto back camera of the new Oppo Reno 10 Pro phones is one of their main selling features. Oppo has stated that the new periscope lens on its newest Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone will feature a 3x optical zoom. The business gloats about its new product's ability to "produce beautifully-proportioned photos with a soft bokeh backdrop. Even further away objects in a landscape, such as mountains, buildings, and monuments, are compressed to bring your portrait subject closer for dramatic photos.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) Glyph Interface officially REVEALED! Check out the video

The stacked lens and sensor are oriented sideways in the Reno Pro+'s innovative periscope design to prevent creating a highly noticeable camera hump on the rear panel. According to the manufacturer, this device's periscope module is 0.96mm thinner than those of previous gadgets.

The rear cameras of the Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ are identical. To capture pictures with up to 3x optical magnification, the rear camera configuration features a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, which Oppo claims is the highest megapixel telephoto portrait camera in the industry. With this sensor, OIS is even supported, and a 120x hybrid zoom is available.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max case image LEAKED! Apple may swap mute key with custom button after 16 years

A 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and a 1/1.56-inch ultra-large sensor size for high light intake is also available. For increased stability and clarity, it also supports OIS and all-pixel omnidirectional focus. An 8-megapixel camera is also part of the rear camera arrangement. In addition, the Reno 10 Pro+ has camera algorithms that activate for 4K films and combine in real-time the information from two frames of long- and short-exposure images to quadruple the original dynamic range. A 32-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and accurate facial recognition even in dim lighting.

Also, if we go by the teasers published on Flipkart, the new Oppo Reno 10 series will feature a slim profile and a curved display with a punch-hole design. It will be available in India in two different colours.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 India prices leaked! Here's how much it may cost you