Google Pixel 8a under Rs 40,000? Here's how you can grab this AMAZING deal

Google has launched the Pixel 8a in India at a starting price of Rs 52,999. However, you can get your hands on the phone for Rs 39,999. Check out details of this AMAZING deal.

Since the announcement of the Google Pixel 8a's introduction in India, tech aficionados have been talking about it non-stop. Previously, it was speculated that the Google Pixel 8a will be released during the Google I/O event on May 14. However, Google stunned its followers by unveiling the phone on the night of May 7. The newest smartphone from Google, which includes a built-in Gemini AI assistant and Google's Tensor G3 engine, is somewhat more expensive than its predecessor, the Pixel 7A. To remember, the Pixel 7a was introduced in India for Rs 43,999. In contrast, the Pixel 8a costs Rs 52,999.

The Google Pixel 8a is currently available for pre-order on Flipkart, and you may reserve it through the website. The phone will go on sale on May 14 in the morning.

The Pixel 8a is available in four colours: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. There are two storage options available: 128GB and 256GB. As previously said, the 128 GB version costs Rs 52,999, while the 256 GB option costs Rs 59,999.

However, if you pre-order the phone, you may take advantage of numerous launch discounts with certain bank cards, which might cut the phone's initial price. SBI Credit Card customers receive an immediate discount of Rs 4,000. In addition, there is a Rs 9,000 exchange incentive on select smartphone models. This basically drops the device's pricing down to Rs 39,999. You can also get Pixel Buds A-Series for just Rs 999 if you buy the Pixel 8a during the pre-order period.

Know all about latest Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED Actua display with 1080 x 2400 resolution and 430 ppi. The display has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Google also claims that the Pixel 8a's Actua display is 40 percent brighter than the Pixel 7a.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor. The phone is equipped with an 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM.

Latest Videos