Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Pixel 8a under Rs 40,000? Here's how you can grab this AMAZING deal

    Google has launched the Pixel 8a in India at a starting price of Rs 52,999. However, you can get your hands on the phone for Rs 39,999. Check out details of this AMAZING deal.
     

    Google Pixel 8a under Rs 40,000? Here's how you can grab this AMAZING deal gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Since the announcement of the Google Pixel 8a's introduction in India, tech aficionados have been talking about it non-stop. Previously, it was speculated that the Google Pixel 8a will be released during the Google I/O event on May 14. However, Google stunned its followers by unveiling the phone on the night of May 7. The newest smartphone from Google, which includes a built-in Gemini AI assistant and Google's Tensor G3 engine, is somewhat more expensive than its predecessor, the Pixel 7A. To remember, the Pixel 7a was introduced in India for Rs 43,999. In contrast, the Pixel 8a costs Rs 52,999. 

    The Google Pixel 8a is currently available for pre-order on Flipkart, and you may reserve it through the website. The phone will go on sale on May 14 in the morning.

    The Pixel 8a is available in four colours: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. There are two storage options available: 128GB and 256GB. As previously said, the 128 GB version costs Rs 52,999, while the 256 GB option costs Rs 59,999.

    However, if you pre-order the phone, you may take advantage of numerous launch discounts with certain bank cards, which might cut the phone's initial price. SBI Credit Card customers receive an immediate discount of Rs 4,000. In addition, there is a Rs 9,000 exchange incentive on select smartphone models. This basically drops the device's pricing down to Rs 39,999. You can also get Pixel Buds A-Series for just Rs 999 if you buy the Pixel 8a during the pre-order period.

    Know all about latest Google Pixel 8a

    The Google Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED Actua display with 1080 x 2400 resolution and 430 ppi. The display has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Google also claims that the Pixel 8a's Actua display is 40 percent brighter than the Pixel 7a. 

    Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor. The phone is equipped with an 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM.

     

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 processor launched in India: Check out top specs, features, price & more gcw

    Google Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 processor launched in India: Check out top specs, features, price & more

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024 iPad air ipad pro m2 chip apple pencil magic keyboard Here's what tech giant announced gcw

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024: iPad Pro to Apple Pencil Pro; Here's what tech giant ANNOUNCED

    iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best most-selling smartphone phone of Q1 2024; Check FULL list here gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best most-selling smartphone phone of Q1 2024; Check FULL list here

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India limited edition model to go on sale soon gcw

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options than iPhone 15? gcw

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options?

    Recent Stories

    Vote for India Airlines': Gujarat Congress woman candidate's faux pas amid LS Polls goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Vote for India Airlines': Gujarat Congress woman candidate's faux pas amid LS Polls goes viral (WATCH)

    'Educating minors about good, bad touch is not enough; Should be taught about 'virtual touch' too: Delhi High Court vkp

    'Educating minors about good, bad touch is not enough; Should be taught about 'virtual touch' too: Delhi HC

    Is Sonakshi Sinha marrying Zaheer Iqbal soon? Kapil Sharma inquires about marriage plans, 'Jale par namak..' RKK

    Is Sonakshi Sinha marrying Zaheer Iqbal soon? Kapil Sharma inquires about marriage plans, 'Jale par namak..'

    Kerala SSLC Exam Results 2024 OUT: State records pass percentage at 99.69 ;Check here rkn

    Kerala SSLC Exam Results 2024 OUT: State records pass percentage at 99.69 ;Check here

    According to Sam Pitroda...': Netizens troll Congress leader after racist remark stirs row, sparks meme fest snt

    'According to Sam Pitroda...': Congress leader trolled after racist remark lands him in soup, sparks meme fest

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon