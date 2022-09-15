Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 & iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here's how to avail it

    On September 23, Flipkart will hold its most touted festival sale event. Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, the company has announced some tempting iPhone deals. Teasers have hinted that the iPhone 13 may be offered in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for a price of Rs 49,990.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    Flipkart will host its much anticipated festive sale event on September 23. The business has unveiled some alluring iPhone bargains in advance of the Big Billion Days event. The e-commerce titan promises to provide huge discounts on a number of gadgets, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and others. If you're planning to buy an iPhone, now is probably the time to do it.

    Teasers suggested that the iPhone 13 would be sold in India for Rs 49,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event. Apple just decreased the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 69,990. In essence, this means that Flipkart would be slashing the price of this iPhone by Rs 20,000, although this seems improbable.

    There is a possibility that the offer will be based on bank cards, prepaid orders, and exchange offers in addition to certain flat savings. We'll know more about this when the selling occasion draws nearer. Remember that you will also have to spend extra for a charger as Apple doesn't offer one in the box.

    Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Know dates, offers on gadgets and more

    The iPhone 11 will be available for less than Rs 30,000, while the iPhone 12 mini will cost less than Rs 40,000, according to teasers provided by Flipkart. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be significantly discounted during the Flipkart Billion Days event. The smartphones would be less than Rs 90,000 and Rs 100,000 in price, respectively.

    The exact price and other details are still unknown, but Flipkart has confirmed that the exact iPhone deals will be revealed later. It is important to note that the majority of the deals will most likely include flat discounts, as well as bank and prepaid offers.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 6a price to drop to Rs 27,699 during Flipkart sale; How to buy, which card to use & other details

