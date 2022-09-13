Google Pixel 6a price to drop to Rs 27,699 during Flipkart sale; How to buy, which card to use & other details

The Pixel 6a will be available for Rs27,699 during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The device was launched starting at Rs 43,999 this year. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Pixel 6a for Rs 27,699.

If you are a Pixel fan and wish to purchase a Pixel smartphone, your options are limited as Google did not launch its flagship Pixel 6 series in India. However, the business introduced the Pixel 6a, the reasonably priced model from its Pixel line, in India. Users may now take advantage of a significant discount on the Pixel 6a in advance of the October introduction of the Pixel 7 series. The promotion is a part of Flipkart's impending Big Billion Days sale. In the upcoming days, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is anticipated to start.

Google Pixel 6a sale price

During the sale, the Pixel 6A will be discounted from its initial launch price of Rs 43,999 to Rs 27,699. This covers the discount Flipkart is providing as well as any extra card deals that are available during the sale. The Pixel 6a will be discounted to users with an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank card. However, it is worth noting that this is the effective price of the Pixel 6a, which is inclusive of what the bank offers and more.

How to get the Pixel 6a for Rs 27,699?

During the Big Billion Days sale, the Pixel 6a will be offered for a reduced price of Rs 34,199. One can save an additional 3,000 rupees by using an ICICI or Axis Bank credit card. The price has now reduced to Rs 27,699 thanks to an extra discount of Rs 3,500 offered by Flipkart.

Flipkart will provide a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank card transactions during the Flipkart Big Billion sale. Apart from that, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 20,000 as an exchange offer. However, the value of your old phone depends completely on the condition, model as well as the year.

Know specifications of Google Pizel 6a

For those who want pure Android, the Pixel 6a is an excellent mid-range alternative. The Pixel 6a, which is presently on Android 12, will get the Android 13 upgrade first. The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chipset and has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the rear of the Pixel 6a, there are two cameras: a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The gadget has an 8MP selfie camera on the front. It is equipped with an 18W charging support and a 4,410mAh battery.

