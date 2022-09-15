Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Know dates, offers on gadgets and more

Apart from offering sale discounts, you can also get to enjoy deals like extended warranty, free delivery, and no-cost EMI payment method. If you're planning to upgrade your tech this festive season, here's a look at deals and discounts to be offered during the upcoming sale event.

The biggest sales events on Amazon and Flipkart have returned in India. On September 23, the Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Big Billion sale events are slated to begin. During these sales, they will provide a variety of offers and discounts on smartphones, computers, audio equipment, and other items.

Flipkart has so far said that the end of their discount event is September 30, whereas Amazon has not yet made this information clear. Considering prior performance, Amazon's sale extravaganza might go on for more than a week. Customers will also receive offers like free delivery, extended warranties, and no-cost EMI payment methods in addition to the sale prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon and SBI have partnered to provide a 10% immediate discount on SBI credit and debit cards as well as free EMI transactions on debit and credit cards.

Amazon will hold a number of sales and promotions at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen appliances, TVs, groceries, and more.

Amazon will also provide significant discounts on OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Realme smartphones. Smartphones like iPhone 13 and the newly launched iQOO 9T will also get an off. The iPhone 13 is expected to get a big discount since the company recently launched the iPhone 14.

If you like Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M32 5G will cost less than Rs 20,000 in India. It may even reach Rs 15,000 at this point. The price of the smartphone is presently Rs 18,999 on Amazon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022

Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI and Axis Bank to give a 10% immediate discount in addition to the flat price.

Some of the most interesting phones that are now offered with a temporary price decrease and bargains are highlighted on a dedicated website. Among them are the Samsung, Poco, Pixel 6a, Oppo, Motorola Edge 30. This year, the Flipkart sale is sponsored by Noise, Asus and Poco, so you can expect some more discounts from these brands.

During the sale, the Google Pixel 6a will be offered as low as Rs 30,699. Additionally, cardholders of Axis Bank or ICICI Bank will receive an additional Rs 3,000 discount, ultimately bringing the cost of the Google Pixel 6a down to Rs 27,699.

If you desire an iPhone, you can also receive a significant discount on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. Sadly, more information is still pending.

The Flipkart Big Billion Sale is also offering up to 40 per cent off gaming laptops and up to 80 per cent off on monitors and printers.

