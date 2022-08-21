Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Series 7 bags top spot, firm witnesses sales jump in India

    Apple Watch Series 7 continued to be its best seller and has reached to almost 250,000 shipments till the end of the quarter in India. With over 87% market share in India during the first three months of this year, it dominated the premium sector (Rs 30,000 and above).

    Apple Watch Series 7 bags top spot firm witnesses sales jump in India gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Apple had a staggering 197% (year-on-year) increase in the smartwatch market in India in the June quarter, on the sales of its Watch Series 7 device. The Watch Series 7 continues to be its best seller, reaching approximately 250,000 shipments in the nation by the end of the quarter, according to a Counterpoint Research analysis.

    According to the survey, Apple is anticipated to increase its market share with new releases in Q3 2022. Apple experienced growth of 104% (YoY) in Q1 2022, with two-thirds of shipments coming from its series 7 variations. With over 87% market share in India during the first three months of this year, it dominated the premium sector (Rs 30,000 and above).

    The rugged Pro variant from Apple's upcoming Watch Series 8 is anticipated to include an entirely new design and a "more robust formulation of titanium to make it exceptionally resistant." The Apple Watch Pro model, which is anticipated to be released on September 7 with other models, would reportedly have a screen that is 7% larger than the existing Apple Watch Series 7 devices.

    Also Read | Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

    This will be "the company's first new Apple Watch design introduction since 2018." According to reports, the structure will "evolve the existing rectangular shape, rather than becoming round."  In order to make it more robust, the design will also avoid "flat sides" and employ a "more durable formulation of titanium." A larger battery and tough metal case are anticipated for the Apple Watch. 

    In terms of battery life, Gurman claims that the Apple Watch Pro will have a longer battery that would last "several days" thanks to a new low-power mode." Gurman also mentioned the Apple Watch's most talked-about feature, a body-temperature sensor, which will be this year's new health feature for the Apple Watch.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Pro might have larger display, longer battery with titanium case: Report

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple likely to be first to use TSMC 3nm process for new M2 Pro M2 Max chipsets report gcw

    Apple likely to be first to use TSMC’s 3nm process for new M2 Pro, M2 Max chipsets: Report

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here - adt

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here

    Everything you need to know about Realme Buds T100 with 28 hour playback gcw

    Everything you need to know about Realme Buds T100 with 28-hour playback

    Nothing Phone 1 price hiked by Rs 1,000 in India across all variants; know details here - adt

    Nothing Phone 1 price hiked by Rs 1,000 in India across all variants; know details here

    5 reasons why you should buy budget friendly smartphone Realme 9i 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy budget-friendly smartphone Realme 9i 5G

    Recent Stories

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala s most valuable profitable investment advice ever gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable, profitable investment advice ever’

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera RBA

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya snt

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya

    Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan ad faces backlash says respect sentiments offer sincerest apologises gcw

    'Sincerest apologises...': Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan's ad faces backlash

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief party sticks to September 20 schedule gcw

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon