Apple Watch Series 7 bags top spot, firm witnesses sales jump in India

According to the survey, Apple is anticipated to increase its market share with new releases in Q3 2022. Apple experienced growth of 104% (YoY) in Q1 2022, with two-thirds of shipments coming from its series 7 variations. With over 87% market share in India during the first three months of this year, it dominated the premium sector (Rs 30,000 and above).

The rugged Pro variant from Apple's upcoming Watch Series 8 is anticipated to include an entirely new design and a "more robust formulation of titanium to make it exceptionally resistant." The Apple Watch Pro model, which is anticipated to be released on September 7 with other models, would reportedly have a screen that is 7% larger than the existing Apple Watch Series 7 devices.

This will be "the company's first new Apple Watch design introduction since 2018." According to reports, the structure will "evolve the existing rectangular shape, rather than becoming round." In order to make it more robust, the design will also avoid "flat sides" and employ a "more durable formulation of titanium." A larger battery and tough metal case are anticipated for the Apple Watch.

In terms of battery life, Gurman claims that the Apple Watch Pro will have a longer battery that would last "several days" thanks to a new low-power mode." Gurman also mentioned the Apple Watch's most talked-about feature, a body-temperature sensor, which will be this year's new health feature for the Apple Watch.

