Apple Watch Pro might have larger display, longer battery with titanium case: Report

According to the report, the Apple Watch Pro would be composed of titanium, as seen on previous high-end editions of the Apple Watch. However, according to the rumour, the Apple Watch Pro "would contain a more robust composition of titanium to make it extremely resistant."

Apple is planning to release the Apple Watch Series 8 this year, either with or around the release of the Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple is likely to release three new Apple Watch models later this year, including the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is reported to be the newest addition to the range, and we now have further details on the new Apple Watch Pro.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has highlighted new Apple Watch Pro specs in the latest issue of his newsletter. According to the reports the Apple Watch Pro will not have a flat-edged design, as previously rumoured. The Apple Watch Series 7 was supposed to have a flat-edged design last year, but it never arrived. This year, there are a few speculative claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the smartwatch with the redesigned design. However, according to Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro "will be a development of the present rectangular design, rather than circular." It will also lack the alleged flat sides."

Also Read | Apple Watch detects deadly tumour, constant warning saves user's life in Maine

Now, in terms of display, the Apple Watch Pro is believed to have a 7% bigger display than the Apple Watch Series 7. The display on the Apple Watch Series 8 will, however, be "so huge that it will put consumers off," according to Gurman's newest claim. "I'm informed that the high-end device will be a fair bit bigger than the ordinary Apple Watch—big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of buyers," Gurman said in his newsletter.

According to the report, the Apple Watch Pro would be composed of titanium, as seen on previous high-end editions of the Apple Watch. However, according to the rumour, the Apple Watch Pro "would contain a more robust composition of titanium to make it extremely resistant."

Also Read | Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

In terms of battery life, Gurman claims that the Apple Watch Pro will have a longer battery that would last "several days" thanks to a new low-power mode." Gurman also mentioned the Apple Watch's most talked-about feature, a body-temperature sensor, which will be this year's new health feature for the Apple Watch.