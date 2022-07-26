Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display, longer battery with titanium case: Report

    According to the report, the Apple Watch Pro would be composed of titanium, as seen on previous high-end editions of the Apple Watch. However, according to the rumour, the Apple Watch Pro "would contain a more robust composition of titanium to make it extremely resistant."

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display longer battery with titanium case report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Apple is planning to release the Apple Watch Series 8 this year, either with or around the release of the Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple is likely to release three new Apple Watch models later this year, including the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is reported to be the newest addition to the range, and we now have further details on the new Apple Watch Pro.

    Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has highlighted new Apple Watch Pro specs in the latest issue of his newsletter. According to the reports the Apple Watch Pro will not have a flat-edged design, as previously rumoured. The Apple Watch Series 7 was supposed to have a flat-edged design last year, but it never arrived. This year, there are a few speculative claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the smartwatch with the redesigned design. However, according to Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro "will be a development of the present rectangular design, rather than circular." It will also lack the alleged flat sides."

    Also Read | Apple Watch detects deadly tumour, constant warning saves user's life in Maine

    Now, in terms of display, the Apple Watch Pro is believed to have a 7% bigger display than the Apple Watch Series 7. The display on the Apple Watch Series 8 will, however, be "so huge that it will put consumers off," according to Gurman's newest claim. "I'm informed that the high-end device will be a fair bit bigger than the ordinary Apple Watch—big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of buyers," Gurman said in his newsletter.

    According to the report, the Apple Watch Pro would be composed of titanium, as seen on previous high-end editions of the Apple Watch. However, according to the rumour, the Apple Watch Pro "would contain a more robust composition of titanium to make it extremely resistant."

    Also Read | Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

    In terms of battery life, Gurman claims that the Apple Watch Pro will have a longer battery that would last "several days" thanks to a new low-power mode." Gurman also mentioned the Apple Watch's most talked-about feature, a body-temperature sensor, which will be this year's new health feature for the Apple Watch.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today Know price special offers specs more gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

    Here s why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider Hasselblad cameras gcw

    Here's why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider, Hasselblad cameras

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2 Is it similar to iQoo 10 Here what latest teasers suggest gcw

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2; Is it similar to iQoo 10? Here's what latest teasers suggest

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced triple rear camera 50 megapixel primary sensor and more gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip Motorola X30 Pro on August 2 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip, Motorola X30 Pro on August 2? Here's what reports suggest

    Recent Stories

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJP reminds Congress how it did not celebrate war victory till 2009

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJP reminds Congress how it did not celebrate war victory till 2009

    ITR filing: If you miss deadline for AY 2022-23; know penalty amount here - adt

    ITR filing: If you miss deadline for AY 2022-23; know penalty amount here

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is-ayh

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is

    Steve Jobs Apple 1 prototype hits auction block likely to fetch USD 500000 gcw

    Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 prototype hits auction block, likely to fetch $500,000

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations illegal and unacceptable: India

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations unacceptable: India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon