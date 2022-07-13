Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

Gurman previously stated that the Apple Watch Sports will have a 2-inch display and a build quality stronger than aluminium, certifying its status as a robust wearable. The screen is supposed to be more durable and shatter-resistant.

Apple's upcoming tough Watch model may cost the same as the iPhone 13 Pro. According to speculations last week, Apple will release a new Extreme sports version of the Apple Watch this year, with some basic specs of the item made accessible. According to a recent claim, Apple may rebrand it as the Apple Watch Pro, and based on the nomenclature, the new Apple Watch model will be expensive.

The extreme sports side of this Apple Watch model will include capabilities such as enhanced tracking sensors and additional information while hiking. Apple may also provide this device with the capacity to detect fever by measuring the wearer's body temperature.

As a result of this, Apple is planned to release three distinct Apple Watch models as part of the 8 series, which will also include the SE version. We've generally seen the next Watch introduced around iPhones, so the Apple Watch Series 8 might arrive in September of this year.

Apple's goods, whether iPhones, iPads, or the Apple Watch, have risen in price throughout the years. Adding a Pro model to the mix allows the firm to raise the pricing even higher, appealing to a broader audience willing to pay a premium for a premium fitness tracker.

