Apple's September 9 event, starting at 10:30 PM IST, is set to unveil the next generation of iPhones. The "Surprise and shine" event is expected to feature the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, alongside rumors of Apple's first foldable iPhone. Viewers can stream the keynote live from Apple's website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

Apple’s biggest event of the year is finally here. The next generation of iPhones and what may be Apple's most significant new product in years—its first foldable iPhone—will be the main topics of discussion during the company's September 9 presentation, which is scheduled for tonight.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launching Tonight: Check Out Apple Event's Timing

The Apple September event starts tonight, September 9, at 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India. Viewers from all over the world will be able to watch the event online, which will take place in Apple Park in Cupertino, California. On its India website, Apple has formally verified the date and Indian start time.

Expectations are exceptionally high for the "Surprise and shine" event. This isn't just another yearly iPhone update. This year, Apple is anticipated to debut new Pro models, alter its iPhone launch strategy, and even make its first foray into the foldable smartphone market.

Due to the time, the event will continue late into Wednesday night for those in India. During the keynote, Apple is anticipated to make significant hardware announcements, followed by information on pricing, availability, and pre-orders.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launching Tonight: How To Watch Apple's Event?

You may watch Apple's event tonight in a number of ways. The simplest choice is to visit Apple's official events website using a desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone browser.

The Apple TV app will also provide access to the event. The event is also being streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel, giving YouTube one of the easiest choices for fans who wish to watch without an Apple device. If you plan to watch the entire event, it is worth opening the stream a few minutes before 10:30 PM IST. Apple typically spends some time on its opening presentation before moving into individual product announcements.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launching Tonight: What Do We Know About It?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be the main products announced tonight. According to leaks and speculations, Apple is making significant internal modifications while maintaining the general design language of the existing Pro iPhones. A new-generation Apple processor made using a more sophisticated technology, camera enhancements, and modifications to the front display area are among of the alleged updates.

A potential smaller Dynamic Island is one of the most talked-about modifications. Additionally, Apple may equip the Pro versions with a variable-aperture camera technology, which would provide consumers greater control over the amount of light that reaches the camera sensor.