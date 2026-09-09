A new report from Mark Gurman suggests Apple's first foldable phone could be named "iPhone Duo," a departure from the expected "iPhone Fold" or "Ultra." This name reflects its dual-screen, book-style design, which is rumored to include an A20 Pro chip and advanced multitasking features.

For months, Apple’s first foldable iPhone has been known by two names that seemed to make the most sense: iPhone Fold and iPhone Ultra. But Apple may have one more surprise left for its biggest product launch of the year. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the iPhone Duo may be the actual name for Apple's first foldable iPhone. That name is much different from what the majority of Apple observers anticipated. Since it accurately depicts the new form factor, "iPhone Fold" was the obvious choice, but "iPhone Ultra" gained popularity after rumours surfaced that Apple was thinking about using its premium branding for the gadget.

Apple is anticipated to release its first foldable iPhone with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which makes the timing of the claim very intriguing. Additionally, John Ternus, who replaced Tim Cook as CEO on September 1, will be leading the company's first significant product launch.

Why Apple May Choose The Name ‘iPhone Duo’?

Given its dual-screen form, the "Duo" moniker would be appropriate for a foldable phone. It works like a regular smartphone when it's closed. A significantly larger workspace may be created when the larger internal display is opened.

Additionally, Apple has already utilised the Duo name. The business launched the MagSafe Duo Charger after launching the PowerBook Duo range of computers. One intriguing issue, though, is that Microsoft also gave its Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone the Duo moniker. Although the product has since been discontinued, the IT sector is still acquainted with the trademark.

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Therefore, the moniker should be regarded as a rumour rather than a verified specification until Apple makes an official announcement about the gadget. Up before the presentation, the gadget had been referred to as the iPhone Ultra by a number of media.

What Can You Expect From Foldable iPhone?

The name could be the surprise, but the hardware is expected to be the bigger story. Reports suggest Apple’s foldable will use a book-style design rather than a small flip-phone form factor. When opened, it could provide a tablet-like display while remaining relatively compact when folded. The reported specifications include Apple’s A20 Pro chip, a new C2 modem, two 48-megapixel rear cameras and a 12-megapixel front camera. The device is also expected to support side-by-side apps and more advanced multitasking, making the larger internal display useful for productivity rather than simply watching videos.