Apple iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max prices leaked? Here's what we know

The prices of the iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max have been leaked online. Apple is expected to host its next event in September this year. The new 2023 iPhone 15 Pro models are said to be very expensive.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series could see price increases compared to the current models, according to fresh claims. This is something that several analysts and tipsters have also suggested in the past few months. Analyst Tim Long from Barclays believes the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might be significantly more expensive than the Pro versions from the previous year, based on interactions with supply chain partners in Asia. The cost of the basic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices, however, might not change. Here is what we currently know.

According to reports, the cost of the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant would remain the same. This effectively suggests that when it releases in the upcoming months, the ordinary model may cost $799 in the US and Rs 79,900 in India. If this occurs, Apple will offer the ordinary model for the same price as the iPhone 13 for the second time. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Plus will cost $899, or Rs 89,900.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants are expected to see a significant price increase when it comes to the more premium varieties. Priced at $1,099, the iPhone 15 Pro would be more expensive than the $999 model from the previous year.

Apple increased the price of the iPhone 14 Pro by $300 for the Indian market compared to the US market. As a result, the price of the model from previous year is Rs 1,29,900 rather than Rs 99,900. It's crucial to remember that Apple converts each dollar into Rs 100.

Now, the analyst says that the iPhone 15 Pro will get a $99 price hike, meaning India's price could be increased by Rs 10,000. So, Apple may decide to launch the Pro model at Rs 1,39,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be unveiled at $1,299, up from last year's model price of $1,099. But, with an increase of $300, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro Max in India at Rs 1,39,900.

Given that these are not Apple's official rates, customers are encouraged to treat the information with caution. Like past debuts, the iPhone 15 event is most likely to happen in September this year. The business will probably soon announce the precise date of the forthcoming Apple event.

