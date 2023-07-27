Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 15 Pro's 'Action Button' feature ahead of launch

    Apple accidentally confirmed a key feature of iPhone 15 Pro models. The new Action Button could offer a diverse range of nine different functions. The feature has been spotted in the iOS 17 beta update, released by Apple.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    With the next iPhone 15 Pro series, Apple plans to significantly alter its iPhone portfolio. The physical mute switch that has been a common component of iPhones for years is reportedly going to be replaced by a new, programmable "Action Button." Although there have been rumours about this button for a while, no one is quite sure what it does. The capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button were revealed by code snippets from the fourth iOS 17 beta, which Apple sent to developers.

    The code snippets discovered by MacRumors claim that the Action Button could offer a diverse range of nine different functions. One of these options is giving people rapid access to assistive technology like Assistive Touch. The integration of the Shortcuts app is another possible use. Users might be able to launch any shortcuts they've generated directly from the Action Button if this is implemented.

    Apple appears to be retaining a few well-known features as well. Similar to the present mute switch, the Action Button is anticipated to handle quiet mode capabilities. Users may effortlessly switch their phones to quiet mode as needed thanks to this.  

    On the future iPhone 15 Pro models, the Action Button could also serve as a shortcut to quickly open the camera app.

    The Action Button may also be used to quickly activate the phone's torch, which has been beneficial in a variety of circumstances. Toggling the Focus mode on or off is one of the most intriguing tasks that may be given to the Action Button. This feature could provide consumers with an easy method to control their device's notifications and reduce interruptions as mental health and digital detox become more crucial.

    The Action Button seems to be building up to be a helpful addition to the iPhone 15 Pro series given all these capabilities that have been made public in the iOS 17 beta. The entire scope of the Action Button's capabilities may be revealed during Apple's fall iPhone 15 announcement event, which is anticipated to take place in September, but it is crucial to bear in mind that the company may have more surprises in store. 

