    5 reasons why you should buy the latest Oppo A78 5G

    The Oppo A78 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the only 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It is set to go on sale in the country from January 18, 2023 onwards via the company's official website and Amazon India. Here are 5 reasons why you should buy this phone.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    In India, Oppo has introduced the Oppo A78 5G charging. This smartphone features a dual back camera configuration with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU. The manufacturer of smartphones claims that the device would function with Airtel, Jio, and other 5G networks in the nation.

    Design and exterior: The 6.5-inch LCD screen on the Oppo A78 5G has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a maximum brightness of 480 nits, and a colour gamut of 96 percent. The resolution of this monitor is supposedly HD+ (1612x720 pixels). This smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. It can accommodate up to 1TB of additional memory and offers expanded RAM storage using a microSD card slot.

    Camera arrangement: The Oppo A78 5G has a dual rear camera arrangement, with a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP depth camera sensor as its focal points. The phone has an 8MP camera sensor inside the water drop-shaped notch for selfies and video calls. Out of the box, it runs ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13.

    Battery life and specs: In terms of battery life, Oppo's most recent model comes with a 5,000mAh battery that is supported by 33W fast charging. According to Oppo, the smartphone can be completely charged using SUPERVOOCTM fast charging in just 60 minutes, and with intensive usage, it can last up to 23 hours. A charger and Type-C charging cable are included in the package. The gadget has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as one of its sensors.

    Additional features: The Oppo A78 5G features an Ultra Volume Mode in addition to twin stereo speakers. According to the business, customers may hear crisp sound by 200 percent higher speaker volume.

    Price and bank offers: The only 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option of the Oppo A78 5G costs 18,999 rupees. Beginning on January 18, 2023, it will be available for purchase in the nation via the company's official website and Amazon India. SBI, ICICI, IDFC, OneCard, and AU Finance Bank all offer up to 10% cashback and six months of NCEMI to interested clients.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
