5 reasons that make Realme N55 an affordable smartphone

Realme is back with its Narzo series. The company on Wednesday launched a new phone dubbed the Realme N55. Check out 5 reasons that make Realme N55 special.

Realme's Narzo series is back. The Realme N55, a new phone from the firm, was unveiled on Wednesday. According to the business, this is the first smartphone in the class to enable 33W charging and a 64-megapixel AI camera system. The phone begins at Rs 10,999, and the business is providing a discount of up to Rs 1000 as part of the initial deal.

Display: In terms of specs, the Realme N55 features a 6.72-inch full-screen display with FHD+ resolution, a 90hz screen refresh rate, and a hole punch design. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and can accommodate up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Camera: On the camera front, the Realme N55 has a 64-megapixel main camera on the front and a B&W lens with a 2MP resolution on the back. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The good news is that Realme provides a plethora of camera functions to enhance the overall photographic experience. Among these are Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Color Portrait, and Starry Mode.

Battery and charging system: In terms of battery life, the phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for a 33W SuperVOOC charging option. According to the firm, charging 50% takes only 29 minutes and reaching 100% takes only 63 minutes.

Colour and price: The Realme N55 is available in two models. The lowest model is priced at Rs 10,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end edition of the phone is priced at Rs 12,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also supports up to 12GB of dynamic RAM, which implies that multitasking should be no problem on this device. The Realme N55 is available in two colours: Prime Blue and Prime Black.

When and where to buy?: Customers who are interested in purchasing the smartphone will be able to do so beginning April 18, when the Realme N55 goes on open sale on Amazon and realme.com.

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)