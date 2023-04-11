Vivo T2 smartphone with AMOLED display, 64MP dual camera launched; Check out all details

The newly launched Vivo T2 smartphone comes with a mid-range Snapdragon chip, a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and more. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Vivo 5G phone.

The Vivo T2 and T2x, a new affordable smartphone from Vivo that employs a new MediaTek Dimensity 5G processor and offers a plethora of other tempting features in the sub-Rs 20K range, have been introduced to the Indian market. The phone can charge quickly, has a main camera with optical image stabilization, and comes pre-installed with Android 13.

The Vivo T2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. A new MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, used in the T2x, also supports 5G networks in India. This phone is available with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

It sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel that delivers Full HD+ quality. The memory may be virtually expanded by up to 8GB utilising the internal storage. The T2x now has a 6.58-inch full HD+ display.

The phone is 7.8mm thick and weighs 178 grams, making it one of the lightest in the lineup. Even so, you have a 4500mAh battery with a charging speed of 44W. The T2x has a 5000mAh battery with an 18W charging speed.

The Vivo T2 includes a 64MP primary camera with OIS and a 2MP secondary sensor on the rear. The phone includes a 16MP camera on the front. The T2x has a 50MP main back camera.

Vivo ships with the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 edition, which has a host of customization possibilities. The series is intended at buyers who are price-conscious, while the series is aimed at sellers who are price-conscious. The Vivo T2 starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and rises to Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone will be available for purchase on April 18. The Vivo T2x is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB model, and Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants, respectively. The T2x will be available beginning on April 21.

