    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18; Here's what you can expect

    The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is already confirmed to launch in China in April. The exact launch date of the device, however, has now been leaked. The brand’s latest flagship might launch on April 18th in China and soon in the global market.

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    According to reports, Xiaomi, the largest tech company in China, is getting ready to introduce its newest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, on April 18. One of China's online retailer store applications predicted the launch date by posting a section detailing Xiaomi's forthcoming product launch on April 18.

    Although the teaser graphic makes no explicit reference of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, it is consistent with Xiaomi's previous statement that the smartphone will arrive in April. Additionally, according to the firm, a worldwide release will happen soon. 

    While the current teaser does not show the phone's design or any important information, reports say that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 12/16GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage.

    Also Read | Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26, likely to compete against OnePlus 11

    Furthermore, the smartphone might include a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The front camera might be housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display. The phone might include a 4900mAh battery with capability for 90W fast charging.

    The smartphone's main selling point, as predicted, would be its Leica-branded lens system. A lens system with a large aperture, compact size, and great image performance over the full focal length range is predicted. The 13S Ultra's ultrawide and telephoto lenses are reported to have "excellent optics capabilities," which Leica defines as "the coming-of-age-ceremony of mobile imaging."

    According to rumors, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra would sport a USB 3.x connectivity connector, making it the first Xiaomi smartphone to abandon the usual USB 2.0 standard on Xiaomi smartphones.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
