Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India, will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

In India, the Tecno Phantom V Fold has been released. The foldable phone has a starting price of Rs 88,888 in India. Here's all you need to know about the market's newest 5G foldable phone.

Phantom V Fold is Tecno's first folding phone in India. It will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 because there are no other horizontal folding phones available in the nation from other OEMs. Although there are a few folding flip phones on the Indian market, Samsung is the only company that offers horizontally foldable phones.

Both 5G phones contain features that are largely comparable, with slight differences. However, the price difference between the two gadgets is significant. In India, the Phantom V Fold costs less than Rs 90,000, making it the cheapest folding phone on the market. As part of the launch promotion, the brand is also providing it for a substantially cheaper price.

According to Tecno, their foldable phone sports an aerospace-grade unique drop-shaped hinge with a fixed-axis rotate and slide innovation and a reverse snap structure, which will provide a smooth folding and crease-free experience. When compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the most of the features are the same.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset powers the device. The SoC is supported by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is not the most recent storage type and was seen in last year's flagship phones. The foldable phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging capabilities.

A 6.42-inch LTPO outer AMOLED display graces the Tecno Phantom V Fold. Unlike the Samsung gadget, this one has an FHD+ display. A 7.65-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display with a resolution of 2296 X 2000 pixels is available. Based on the material displayed on the screen, the gadget may automatically transition between 10Hz and 120Hz.

There is a triple camera arrangement in the back for photography. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera. It comes with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor as well as a 50-megapixel 2x portrait camera. When the smartphone is unfurled, a 32-megapixel camera on the outside screen and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front are visible. There is a fingerprint sensor in the display as well as dual speakers.

In India, the new Tecno Phantom V Fold has a starting price of Rs 88,888. The gadget has only one model, according to the firm. It will be available for purchase on April 12 at a special reduced price of Rs 77,777.

(Photo: @TECNOMobileNG | Twitter)