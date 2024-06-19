Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester City F.C. boss

Steve Cooper is in advanced discussions to take over as Leicester City's new manager, succeeding Enzo Maresca. Cooper, who previously managed Nottingham Forest, is poised to tackle the challenges at Leicester, including a potential points deduction and player sales to comply with Premier League rules.

Steve Cooper is in advanced discussions to take over as Leicester City's new manager, according to the PA news agency. Cooper, who has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in December, is a strong candidate to succeed Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium.

Maresca departed Leicester after successfully leading them to promotion to the Premier League. He is now set to take the reins at Chelsea, following Mauricio Pochettino's exit from the London club at the end of the season.

Cooper has been patiently waiting for the right opportunity since his emotional departure from Forest. His tenure at the City Ground was notable for guiding Forest back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence and ensuring their survival in the top flight.

The Leicester job, however, comes with its own set of challenges. The club faces a potential points deduction and may need to sell players during the summer to adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

In addition to Cooper, other candidates reportedly considered for the role include former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter and West Brom's Carlos Corberan.

As Cooper navigates the negotiations, Leicester fans will be hopeful that his proven track record of achieving promotion and stabilizing teams in the Premier League will bring success to their club

Latest Videos