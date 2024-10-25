PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling

Mbappe has demanded the figure which he says is made of the final three months of his salary at PSG and several bonuses. Meanwhile, the French club argue that the 25-year-old had agreed to waive the sum in August 2023. 

football PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 6:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

Paris Saint-Germain has refused to pay 55 million euros to Kylian Mbape despite the Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) ruling it in the French superstar's favour. According to AFP, the ruling came out in favour of the Real Madrid player in a dispute against his former club regarding unpaid wages and bonuses. 

Also read: Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Mbappe has demanded the figure which he says is made of the final three months of his salary at PSG and several bonuses. Meanwhile, the French club argue that the 25-year-old had agreed to waive the sum in August 2023. 

The Frenchman joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 before making the move permanent a year later. He spent seven seasons with the Parisians, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances across all competitions.

In the summer of 2024, the forward switched to Real Madrid on a free transfer, with a reported signing bonus of GBP 125 million.  Mbappe has made a bright start to his life in Spain, scoring six goals in his first nine La Liga games so far. 

Also read: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: ISL southern derby clash in Kochi

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2024-25 Southern Derby Preview scr

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: ISL southern derby clash in Kochi

football Champions League Results: Barcelona Thrashes Bayern, Man City Dominates Sparta Prague scr

Champions League 2024-25: Barca thrash Bayern, Man City put five past Sparta Prague

football Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa beat Bologna 2-0 to go top of the table scr

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa beat Bologna 2-0 to go atop the table

football UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 scr

Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Dortmund 5-2

football Lionel Messi on his future plan after scoring hat-trick against Bolivia scr

Lionel Messi on his future plan after scoring hat-trick against Bolivia

Recent Stories

Why Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't work together? RBA

Why Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't work together?

Meet Aishwarya Rai lookalike Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur

Meet Aishwarya Rai's lookalike Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons AJR

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons

Eye health to weight loss: Surprising benefits of custard apple dmn

Eye health to weight loss: Surprising benefits of custard apple

Eye health to weight loss: Surprising benefits of custard apple dmn

Eye health to weight loss: Surprising benefits of custard apple

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon