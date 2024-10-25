PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling

Mbappe has demanded the figure which he says is made of the final three months of his salary at PSG and several bonuses. Meanwhile, the French club argue that the 25-year-old had agreed to waive the sum in August 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain has refused to pay 55 million euros to Kylian Mbape despite the Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) ruling it in the French superstar's favour. According to AFP, the ruling came out in favour of the Real Madrid player in a dispute against his former club regarding unpaid wages and bonuses.

Mbappe has demanded the figure which he says is made of the final three months of his salary at PSG and several bonuses. Meanwhile, the French club argue that the 25-year-old had agreed to waive the sum in August 2023.

The Frenchman joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 before making the move permanent a year later. He spent seven seasons with the Parisians, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances across all competitions.

In the summer of 2024, the forward switched to Real Madrid on a free transfer, with a reported signing bonus of GBP 125 million. Mbappe has made a bright start to his life in Spain, scoring six goals in his first nine La Liga games so far.

