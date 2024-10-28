Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1

Moise Kean's double, one goal each from Lucas Beltran and Edoardo Bove, and Mats Hummels' own goal helped Fiorentina secure all three points in front of their own supporters.

Fiorentina thrashed Roma 5-1 in a Serie A clash at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday (local time). Moise Kean's double, one goal each from Lucas Beltran and Edoardo Bove, and Mats Hummels' own goal helped the hosts secure all three points in front of their own supporters. Meanwhile, the visitors' lone scalp came through Manu Kone. The Little Cubs played majority of the second-half with a man-less after Mario Hermoso was sent off 25 minutes from time.

Also read: LaLiga 2024-25: Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico clash, end Los Blancos' 42-game unbeaten run

It took just nine minutes for Fiorentina to take the lead. Kean played a nice little give-and-go with Beltran before placing a left-footed snooker into the far bottom corner. The home side doubled their lead eight minutes later. The referee awarded a penalty when Zeki Celik fouled Bove inside the box.

Kean completes his brace

Beltran stepped up, sent Roma keeper Mile Svilar the wrong way, before calmly slotting home and making the score 2-0. The visitors then halved the deficit thanks to Kone's brilliant strike from outside the box in the 38th-minute. However, Viola restored their two goal cushion three minutes later courtesy of Kean's second goal of the night.

Bove burst down the left flank and rolled across for Kean to come sliding in at the far post and complete his brace. Six minutes into the second half, Fiorentina added a fourth when Yacine Adli rolled across from the right for Bove to wriggle past three opponents and beat onrushing Svilar from inside the box.

Hermoso receives second yellow card

Paulo Dybala tested Fiorentina keeper David de Gea with a stunning free-kick before Heromoso received his second yellow card for brining down Dodo. The night went from bad to worse for the Little Cubs as summer signing Hummels scored and own goal from a corner kick.

Viola have now climbed to fourth spot in the Serie A standings, having collected 16 points from nine games, while Giallorossi are languishing at the 11th position, with just 10 points to their name.

Also read: PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling

Latest Videos