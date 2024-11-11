La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock defeat at Real Sociedad

Barcelona suffered only their second La Liga defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 at Real Sociedad on Sunday night (local time). Sheraldo Becker's first-half goal separated the two sides at Anoeta. Despite the defeat Blaugrana are sitting at the summit of the Spanish top flight standings, having collected 33 points from 13 matches, six clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Also read: Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw

Barca striker Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net inside the opening 12 minutes, but the goal was disallowed for offside after VAR intervention. The Poland international was offside by the narrowest of margins. At the other end, Brias Mendez tested visiting keeper Inaki Pena with a brilliantly struck free-kick from just outside the box.

Takefusa Kubo cut inside from the right and dribbled past two Barca players inside the area but the Japanese wingers' left-footed strike was well saved by Pena. The home side broke the deadlock through Becker's fine finish in the 33rd-minute. Barcelona defenders were caught off guard as Luka Sucic's flicked header released Becker on goal. The 29-year-old made no mistake as he shot into the bottom right corner.

The home side nearly doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, but Mikel Oyarzabal failed to finish off a well worked counter attack. Dani Olmo was introduced in the second-half but failed to make an impact. Meanwhile the Barca defenders looked insecure at times. Pena's poor clearance nearly cost Barca early in the second-half, but the 25-year-old quickly recovered and made a fingertip save to deny Oyarzabal.

Sociedad held on to the slender lead and secured all three points. They are now sitting at the eighth spot with 18 points to their name from 13 La Liga games, just two adrift of the European places. Meanwhile, the Catalans saw their six game winning run in all competitions come to an end. Moreover, Hansi Flick's side failed to score in a match for the first time this season.

Also read: Lionel Messi's goal in vain as Atalanta United knock Inter Miami out of MLS Cup playoffs; WATCH highlights

Latest Videos