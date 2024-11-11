Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw

Hakan Calhanoglu scored a stunning long range goal to cancel out Scott McTominay's opener, but the Turkish international also missed an Inter penalty.

football Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw at San Siro scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Inter Milan and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw at San Siro on Sunday (local time). Hakan Calhanoglu scored a stunning long range goal to cancel out Scott McTominay's opener, but the Turkish international also missed an Inter penalty. Despite sharing the spoils, the visitors hold on to the top spot in the Serie A standings, having collected 26 points from eight games, just one point clear of the chasing pack.

Also read: Lionel Messi's goal in vain as Atalanta United knock Inter Miami out of MLS Cup playoffs; WATCH highlights

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella's first-time volley drifted just wide, before Napoli took the lead mid-way through the first-half. Amir Rahmani flicked on the corner at the near post and McTominay reacted quickly to tap home from close range. In response, Barella's through ball found Acerbi inside the box, but the defender's effort was well saved by visiting keeper Alex Meret. 

The home side drew level two minutes from time, thanks to Calhanoglu's blistering strike. The 30-year-old's right-footed bullet shot swirled in the air, went past Meeret's outstretched left hand, and into the top corner. Inter kept pushing for the winner as Federico Dimarco's first-time effort from the edge of the box clipped the outside of the post. The Italian left-back came close yet again as he tested Meret from a tight angle. 

Andre Frank Zambo tripped Dumfries inside the box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Calhanoglu stepped up to complete his double and make the score 2-1 for Inter. However, the Turkish midfielder's powerful strike struck the upright. 

Napooli could have won it with the last kick as Cyril Ngonge got past Matteo Darmian down the right channel and delivered a perfect cut back for Giovanni Simeone, but the Argentine striker's effort went over the bar. Hence, the visitors lead the Serie A table, while the likes of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio are lock on 25 points, just one adrift of the summit. 

Also read: Brighton stuns Man City 2-1, hands Pep 1st-ever 4-game losing streak; fans remind Haaland to 'stay humble'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock defeat at Real Sociedad scr

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock defeat at Real Sociedad

football Rodri Wins Ballon dOr Award, Martinez Best Goalkeeper scr

Rodri wins Ballon d'Or 2024: Full list of winners here

football Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1 scr

Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1

football PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling scr

PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling

football Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2024-25 Southern Derby Preview scr

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: ISL southern derby clash in Kochi

Recent Stories

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE RBA

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more RBA

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH) shk

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon