Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw

Inter Milan and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw at San Siro on Sunday (local time). Hakan Calhanoglu scored a stunning long range goal to cancel out Scott McTominay's opener, but the Turkish international also missed an Inter penalty. Despite sharing the spoils, the visitors hold on to the top spot in the Serie A standings, having collected 26 points from eight games, just one point clear of the chasing pack.

Also read: Lionel Messi's goal in vain as Atalanta United knock Inter Miami out of MLS Cup playoffs; WATCH highlights

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella's first-time volley drifted just wide, before Napoli took the lead mid-way through the first-half. Amir Rahmani flicked on the corner at the near post and McTominay reacted quickly to tap home from close range. In response, Barella's through ball found Acerbi inside the box, but the defender's effort was well saved by visiting keeper Alex Meret.

The home side drew level two minutes from time, thanks to Calhanoglu's blistering strike. The 30-year-old's right-footed bullet shot swirled in the air, went past Meeret's outstretched left hand, and into the top corner. Inter kept pushing for the winner as Federico Dimarco's first-time effort from the edge of the box clipped the outside of the post. The Italian left-back came close yet again as he tested Meret from a tight angle.

Andre Frank Zambo tripped Dumfries inside the box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Calhanoglu stepped up to complete his double and make the score 2-1 for Inter. However, the Turkish midfielder's powerful strike struck the upright.

Napooli could have won it with the last kick as Cyril Ngonge got past Matteo Darmian down the right channel and delivered a perfect cut back for Giovanni Simeone, but the Argentine striker's effort went over the bar. Hence, the visitors lead the Serie A table, while the likes of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio are lock on 25 points, just one adrift of the summit.

Also read: Brighton stuns Man City 2-1, hands Pep 1st-ever 4-game losing streak; fans remind Haaland to 'stay humble'

Latest Videos