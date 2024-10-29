Rodri wins Ballon d'Or 2024: Full list of winners here

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Féminin award for the best female player. Rodri's exceptional performance for Manchester City and Spain earned him the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Spanish midfielder Rodri of Manchester City has won the Ballon d'Or award for the best football player in the world during Monday's (October 28) presentation in Paris. Rodri received the award due to his outstanding performance for his club and Spain in the European championship last season. Due to an injury, Rodri arrived at the award ceremony on crutches. As a defensive midfielder, Rodri played a crucial role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph and was also named the tournament's best player. Rodri's contribution was also significant when Manchester City won the English Premier League for the fourth consecutive time.

Winner's List

Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmati

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal

Yachine Trophy: Emiliano Martinez

Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane/ Kylian Mbappe

Prix Socrates: Jennifer Hermoso

Men's Club of the year: Real Madrid

Women's Club of the year: FC Barcelona

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Carlo Ancelotti

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Emma Hayes

 

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Féminin award for the best female player for a second consecutive time. Bonmati played a crucial role in Barcelona retaining the title in the Women's Champions League and the Spanish League. Barcelona's Spanish star Lamine Yamal won the trophy for the best young player. The seventeen-year-old Yamal is the first player under eighteen to win this award, given to stars under 21. Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit, the 1987 Ballon d'Or winner, presented the award to Yamal.

Aston Villa's Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez retained the Lev Yashin award for the best goalkeeper. The 32-year-old, who played a crucial role alongside Messi in making Argentina world champions in 2022, also won the Lev Yashin award for the best goalkeeper last time. His contribution to winning titles, including the 2024 Copa America, helped him win the award again.

Bayern Munich's English striker Harry Kane and French superstar Kylian Mbappé, who played for French club PSG last season and currently plays for Spanish club Real Madrid, shared the Gerd Müller award for the best striker. Both players shared the award after scoring 52 goals each last year. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti won the Johan Cruyff award for the best coach in men's football. 

Real Madrid, who won the Champions League and La Liga titles last season, was the best club in the men's category. No one from Real Madrid came to receive the award as they boycotted the ceremony following reports that Vinicius Junior would not receive the Ballon d'Or.

