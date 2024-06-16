Kylian Mbappe confirms Paris Olympics 2024 absence, says will support France 'as a spectator'

On the eve of France’s Euro 2024 opener, Kylian Mbappe confirmed that he will not be competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to his impending move to Real Madrid, which has a strict policy against freeing players for the tournament.

Mbappe, 25, had previously expressed that it would be a dream to compete in the Olympics in his home country. However, his impending move to Real Madrid has thwarted that ambition. The French forward will leave Paris Saint-Germain after seven years this summer, joining Los Blancos on a free transfer.

Real Madrid have made their stance clear on freeing their players for the Olympics – they will not allow it. As the tournament falls outside the FIFA calendar dates, clubs have the discretion to refuse call-ups. Real Madrid exercised this right, denying Aurelien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga from participating, and now Mbappe.

"My club has a clear position. I don’t think that I will participate in the Olympics. I understand it. I am arriving at a new club and I’m not going to start by going against them. I will support the team as a spectator," said the France captain in a press conference, attended by Get French Football News.

