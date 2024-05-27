Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pep Guardiola is expected to end his era of unparalleled success at Manchester City next summer

    Pep Guardiola is set to end his remarkable tenure at Manchester City next summer. Despite the club's desire to retain him, Guardiola is expected to leave after the 2024-25 season, concluding a period of unprecedented success and reshaping his squad one last time.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 27, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Pep Guardiola, who arrived at the club eight years ago, has 12 months remaining on his contract, which sources suggest will be his last at the Etihad Stadium.

    Manchester City is allowing Guardiola the space to make his final decision regarding his future. They hope the most successful manager in their history, who has secured 15 major trophies including the club’s first Champions League title, will extend his stay.

    However, the club's hierarchy fears that Guardiola’s ninth year will mark the end of his tenure. Although City emphasizes that there has been no official indication from the 52-year-old, multiple sources within the industry and the club have discussed the likelihood of his departure in recent months.

    This news will boost City's rivals, who have witnessed Guardiola guide the team to six Premier League titles in seven years and become the first manager to win four consecutive titles.

    Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the 2024-25 season.

    Guardiola, who has claimed 15 major trophies with City, is entering the final season of his current contract.

    The club's hierarchy fears Guardiola will leave despite their desire to extend his stay.

    Guardiola has been a key figure in Manchester City's success since his arrival in 2016.

    Guardiola appeared in high spirits as Manchester City celebrated their fourth consecutive league title.

    He is the first manager to lead a team to four straight English top-flight titles.

    City's succession planning is set to begin, with Girona’s Michel emerging as a potential candidate after impressing in La Liga. Julian Nagelsmann, contracted with Germany until 2026, and Xabi Alonso are also highly regarded, while Guardiola himself admires Roberto De Zerbi.

    Guardiola has confirmed he will return next season but admitted uncertainty about which players might leave over the summer.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 3:07 PM IST
