IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Did Travis Head remind Harshit Rana about World Cup 2023 knock? Banter sparks buzz

India is poised for a big win in the first Border Gavaskar Trophy match, with Australia struggling at 182/7. Travis Head's 89 delayed the win, amidst on-field banter with Harshit Rana.

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Perth: The first match in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia has entered its final phase with India poised for a big win. The hosts are struggling at 182/7 chasing a massive target of 534. It was Travis Head who delayed the Indian win by scoring 89. In his innings, apart from playing strokes, Travis was making all sorts of comments against Harshit Rana to rile him up. He once praised bowler's delivery after he was beaten outside his off-stump trying to play a square cut.

Soon after the delivery, Head commented “bounce,” reviewing his read of the ball. Then he looked at Rana and said, “well bowled,” acknowledging the quality of the delivery. 

Earlier, there was another banter where the two were allegedly engaged in a tit-for-tat conversation with Head mentioning him getting the better of India in the World Cup 2023, which Australia eventually won. 

Netizens took notice of the rivalry and voiced their opinion on social media. Check some of the reactions:

On day four, Australia found themselves reeling at 104 for five at lunch, struggling against the Indian pace attack. They lost two more wickets after lunch, including their highest scorer Travis Head, who played a rather quick innings. Mohammed Siraj, along with skipper Jasprit Bumrah, were the architects of Australia's downfall as they took 3 wickets each. 

