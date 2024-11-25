WhatsApp chat lock: How to hide private chats from wife, girlfriend?

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to securely hide private conversations. This feature allows users to lock individual chats with their fingerprint or PIN, accessible only through that passcode.

WhatsApp Chat Lock

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in the world. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, frequently releases updates. One such update allows you to securely hide private conversations. Surprisingly, many users are unaware of this useful feature.

WhatsApp

Many people hide private chats from others. Now you can easily hide private chats so that no one can find them. Whether it's your girlfriend, wife, or anyone else, you don't have to worry. The WhatsApp Chat Lock feature helps you lock private chats with your mobile's PIN or fingerprint.

Whatsapp Chat Locked Feature

These chats can then only be accessed through this secure method, adding extra privacy. Find the chat you want to hide and long-press it. After selecting the chat, tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen. From the menu, select the Lock Chat option.

WhatsApp Update

Proceed by verifying with your fingerprint or entering your phone's PIN, depending on your mobile's security settings. Once confirmed, the chat will be moved to a separate locked chat folder. This folder can only be accessed using your fingerprint, PIN, or preferred passcode.

Whatsapp Security

If your mobile's PIN or pattern is known to others, you can enhance security by setting a passcode for the locked chat. Without this code, no one can open the folder or view its contents. This feature is perfect for users who prioritize privacy and want to maintain control over important chats.

Latest Videos