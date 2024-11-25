Business

Reliance, SBI to DLF: 10 Stocks to buy for high return in bull market

Reliance Industries Share Price Target

Citi recommends buying Reliance Industries shares with a target price of ₹1,530. They expect growth after underperformance

NTPC Share Price Target

Bernstein gives NTPC an outperform rating with a target price of ₹440, anticipating gains from rising power demand

SBI Card Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley sets SBI Card's target price at ₹650. Spending remained stable at 15.8% month-on-month in October

Oberoi Realty Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley sets Oberoi Realty's target price at ₹2,060, seeing strong demand momentum

DLF Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley recommends buying DLF with a target price of ₹910. Pre-sales growth is at 10-12% CAGR in the upside scenario

M&M Share Price Target

HSBC recommends Mahindra & Mahindra with a target price of ₹3,390 for the tractor industry

SBI Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends buying SBI with a target price of ₹975, potentially offering up to 20% returns

Puravankara Share Price Target

Sharekhan advises holding Puravankara with a target price of ₹482, about 49% higher than the current price

Allcargo Gati Share Price Target

Sharekhan is bullish on Allcargo Gati with a target price of ₹128, suggesting a 39% return potential

Zydus Wellness Share Price Target

Sharekhan is also bullish on Zydus Wellness, setting a target price of ₹300, which is 55% higher

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

Find Next One