Reliance, SBI to DLF: 10 Stocks to buy for high return in bull market

Business
Citi recommends buying Reliance Industries shares with a target price of ₹1,530. They expect growth after underperformance
Bernstein gives NTPC an outperform rating with a target price of ₹440, anticipating gains from rising power demand
Morgan Stanley sets SBI Card's target price at ₹650. Spending remained stable at 15.8% month-on-month in October
Morgan Stanley sets Oberoi Realty's target price at ₹2,060, seeing strong demand momentum
Morgan Stanley recommends buying DLF with a target price of ₹910. Pre-sales growth is at 10-12% CAGR in the upside scenario
HSBC recommends Mahindra & Mahindra with a target price of ₹3,390 for the tractor industry
Sharekhan recommends buying SBI with a target price of ₹975, potentially offering up to 20% returns
Sharekhan advises holding Puravankara with a target price of ₹482, about 49% higher than the current price
Sharekhan is bullish on Allcargo Gati with a target price of ₹128, suggesting a 39% return potential
Sharekhan is also bullish on Zydus Wellness, setting a target price of ₹300, which is 55% higher
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing