'Replace tanks with...': Ex-Google CEO Schmidt suggests shift in US' military strategy amid Russia-Ukraine war

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO and chairman of Google, has called for a seismic shift in the United States military strategy, asking to replace tank fleets with AI-powered drones.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

 

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO and chairman of Google, has called for a seismic shift in the United States military strategy, asking to replace tank fleets with AI-powered drones. Schmidt, who helmed Google through a transformative decade from 2001 to 2011, later served as executive chairman of Google and its parent company Alphabet before stepping down in 2018.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia, Schmidt expressed a bold vision for modern warfare. "I read somewhere that the US had thousands and thousands of tanks stored somewhere," he said. "Give them away. Buy a drone instead."

Schmidt's push for a drone-centric approach stems from lessons gleaned from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, highlighting how inexpensive, off-the-shelf drones have proven devastatingly effective against high-cost military assets. As reported by Forbes, Schmidt told attendees, “A $5,000 drone can destroy a $5 million tank,” underlining the unmatched cost-efficiency and tactical advantage drones offer.

Schmidt has channeled his advocacy into action with White Stork, a military startup he founded to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russia. The company specializes in developing advanced "Kamikaze drones," designed to loiter over battlefields before striking designated targets. These drones are equipped with AI capabilities, enabling them to identify and attack even in GPS-jammed environments.

The name White Stork pays homage to a bird species native to Ukraine, symbolizing the nation's resilience and adaptability. According to reports, these AI-powered drones are engineered to navigate and neutralize enemy positions with unparalleled precision.

Drones- Future of war

In a July 2023 op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Schmidt boldly proclaimed drones as "the future of war." He commended Ukraine’s success in leveraging drone technology to outmaneuver Russia’s overwhelming manpower and air superiority. Despite being outnumbered three to one, Ukrainian forces have demonstrated remarkable resilience, with drones playing a pivotal role in their strategy.

Ranked among the world’s wealthiest individuals, Schmidt has a net worth of nearly $35 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Also read: Donald Trump planning to remove transgenders from US military after taking office: Report

