Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH)

In an emotional farewell, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were brought to tears as they embraced Jurgen Klopp after his final game managing Liverpool. Following a 2-0 win over Wolves, Klopp delivered a heartfelt speech to the Anfield crowd, marking the end of his remarkable nine-year tenure.

At the final whistle, Klopp walked onto the pitch, hugging his captain Van Dijk. The Dutchman, who has played under Klopp for over six years, burst into tears in a heartfelt moment. During Klopp's nine-year tenure, Liverpool secured seven major trophies, with Van Dijk and Klopp central to the team’s success.

Liverpool's achievements include the Champions League in 2019, their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020, a Club World Cup, two Carabao Cups, an FA Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup, marking one of the club's most successful eras.

Despite the victory, the atmosphere was tinged with sadness as fans and players alike faced the reality of Klopp's departure, which he announced back in January. After the game, Klopp addressed the Anfield crowd, urging them to support incoming manager Arne Slot. He then performed his signature fist-bumps in front of the Kop, receiving a warm reception from the fans.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his debut under Klopp in 2017 and has since become one of the world's best right-backs, also broke down in tears. He expressed his gratitude to Klopp, posting a video on social media with the caption: "Thank you, Gaffer."

Both Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have just one year left on their contracts, leading to speculation about their futures at Liverpool. Whether they will stay under Slot's leadership is uncertain, but the club hopes to retain these key players.

Klopp's final season saw Liverpool finish third in the Premier League, nine points behind champions Manchester City. His departure marks the end of an era, leaving an indelible legacy at Liverpool.

