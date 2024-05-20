Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH)

    In an emotional farewell, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were brought to tears as they embraced Jurgen Klopp after his final game managing Liverpool. Following a 2-0 win over Wolves, Klopp delivered a heartfelt speech to the Anfield crowd, marking the end of his remarkable nine-year tenure.

    Football Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were overcome with emotion as they embraced Jurgen Klopp after his final game in charge of Liverpool. Following a victorious 2-0 match against Wolves at Anfield, the focus quickly shifted to Klopp’s departure.

    At the final whistle, Klopp walked onto the pitch, hugging his captain Van Dijk. The Dutchman, who has played under Klopp for over six years, burst into tears in a heartfelt moment. During Klopp's nine-year tenure, Liverpool secured seven major trophies, with Van Dijk and Klopp central to the team’s success.

    Liverpool's achievements include the Champions League in 2019, their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020, a Club World Cup, two Carabao Cups, an FA Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup, marking one of the club's most successful eras.

    Despite the victory, the atmosphere was tinged with sadness as fans and players alike faced the reality of Klopp's departure, which he announced back in January. After the game, Klopp addressed the Anfield crowd, urging them to support incoming manager Arne Slot. He then performed his signature fist-bumps in front of the Kop, receiving a warm reception from the fans.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his debut under Klopp in 2017 and has since become one of the world's best right-backs, also broke down in tears. He expressed his gratitude to Klopp, posting a video on social media with the caption: "Thank you, Gaffer."

    Both Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have just one year left on their contracts, leading to speculation about their futures at Liverpool. Whether they will stay under Slot's leadership is uncertain, but the club hopes to retain these key players.

    Klopp's final season saw Liverpool finish third in the Premier League, nine points behind champions Manchester City. His departure marks the end of an era, leaving an indelible legacy at Liverpool.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Inside Man City's wild celebrations: Players dance after clinching 4th successive EPL title (WATCH) osf

    Inside Man City's wild celebrations: Players dance after clinching 4th successive EPL title (WATCH)

    Football Premier League final match-day recap: Tottenham and Chelsea secure win, Newcastle clinch European spot osf

    Premier League final match-day recap: Tottenham and Chelsea secure win, Newcastle clinch European spot

    Football Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for 4th consecutive time, Arsenal finish close second osf

    Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for 4th consecutive time, Arsenal finish close second

    Football Premier League Title Race: Why Arsenal fans still have hope of beating Manchester City osf

    Premier League Title Race: Why Arsenal fans still have hope of beating Manchester City

    Football Premier League final day scenarios: What could unfold? League title, European qualification and relegations osf

    Premier League final day scenarios: What could unfold? League title, European qualification and relegations

    Recent Stories

    football 'It will happen': Arteta confident of Arsenal lifting EPL title in future after season's near miss (WATCH) snt

    'It will happen': Arteta confident of Arsenal lifting EPL title in future after season's near miss (WATCH)

    India banking sector hits historic high with over Rs 3 lakh crore net profit: PM Modi celebrates achievement AJR

    India's banking sector hits historic high with over Rs 3 lakh crore net profit: PM Modi celebrates achievement

    Jisha Murder Case: Kerala High Court upholds death penalty awarded to accused Ameer-Ul-Islam anr

    Jisha Murder Case: Kerala High Court upholds death penalty awarded to accused Ameer-Ul-Islam

    Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer? RBA

    Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

    Heatwave in India: Red alert in Delhi, 3 more states; IMD issues heavy rainfall in THESE places gcw

    Heatwave in India: Red alert in Delhi, 3 more states; IMD issues heavy rainfall in THESE places

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon