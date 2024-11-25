How to earn money from YouTube? Check

Social media is currently one of the most popular ways to earn money. There are certain conditions for earning money by making videos on YouTube, such as 1000 subscribers and 4000 hours of viewership. You can earn from YouTube through advertising, memberships, super chats, YouTube Premium, and product reviews.

Now earn thousands of rupees by making videos from home. If you follow the right method, this income can be lakhs of rupees.

Social media has become one of the main sources of income today. Many are earning a lot of money thanks to social media.

Some earn from reels, while others earn by making videos. But, do you know how money comes from YouTube? Will you earn just by making videos?

Actually, there are some conditions for earning money on YouTube. For example, first you need to have 1000 subscribers. Similarly, you must have 4000 hours of viewership.

You need to have 1 million views on YouTube Shorts in three months. Similarly, there should be no copyright or community standard strikes.

If you follow all these conditions, you will earn from YouTube. Now the question is how does money come from YouTube?

Just posting a video on YouTube doesn't mean a lot of money will go into your bank. Money comes from YouTube in these five ways.

You can earn from YouTube through advertising. Add ads to the videos posted on your YouTube channel. This will generate income. If viewers spend money to become members of your channel, you can earn from that.

Income comes from Super Chat and Super Stickers. Viewers can buy stickers while watching videos. They will be able to make customized comments in your comment section. If YouTube Premium members watch your videos, you will get a portion of the subscription.

Income comes from product review videos. You posted a product review video. Now provide the product link in the comments. If someone buys the product after seeing that link, you will earn 10 percent. Currently, many people earn by making YouTube videos. If you want, you can follow this method.

Attractive captions, trending and attractive topics will quickly attract viewers. The more the reach of your video increases, the more the number of viewers will increase. Then the subscribers will increase.

Your income will start as soon as you have one thousand subscribers. Similarly, income will increase with the increase in subscribers.

