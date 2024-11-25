How to earn money from YouTube? Check

Social media is currently one of the most popular ways to earn money. There are certain conditions for earning money by making videos on YouTube, such as 1000 subscribers and 4000 hours of viewership. You can earn from YouTube through advertising, memberships, super chats, YouTube Premium, and product reviews.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

Now earn thousands of rupees by making videos from home. If you follow the right method, this income can be lakhs of rupees.

article_image2

Social media has become one of the main sources of income today. Many are earning a lot of money thanks to social media.

article_image3

Some earn from reels, while others earn by making videos. But, do you know how money comes from YouTube? Will you earn just by making videos?

article_image4

Actually, there are some conditions for earning money on YouTube. For example, first you need to have 1000 subscribers. Similarly, you must have 4000 hours of viewership.

article_image5

You need to have 1 million views on YouTube Shorts in three months. Similarly, there should be no copyright or community standard strikes.

article_image6

If you follow all these conditions, you will earn from YouTube. Now the question is how does money come from YouTube?

article_image7

Just posting a video on YouTube doesn't mean a lot of money will go into your bank. Money comes from YouTube in these five ways.

article_image8

You can earn from YouTube through advertising. Add ads to the videos posted on your YouTube channel. This will generate income. If viewers spend money to become members of your channel, you can earn from that.

article_image9

Income comes from Super Chat and Super Stickers. Viewers can buy stickers while watching videos. They will be able to make customized comments in your comment section. If YouTube Premium members watch your videos, you will get a portion of the subscription.

article_image10

Income comes from product review videos. You posted a product review video. Now provide the product link in the comments. If someone buys the product after seeing that link, you will earn 10 percent. Currently, many people earn by making YouTube videos. If you want, you can follow this method.

article_image11

Attractive captions, trending and attractive topics will quickly attract viewers. The more the reach of your video increases, the more the number of viewers will increase. Then the subscribers will increase.

article_image12

Your income will start as soon as you have one thousand subscribers. Similarly, income will increase with the increase in subscribers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

BREAKING US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome in major antitrust action snt

US Govt calls for breakup of Google and Chrome to address search monopoly and digital advertising dominance

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased vkp

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon