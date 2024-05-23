Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Julen Lopetegui appointed as West Ham's new head coach; replaces David Moyes

    West Ham United have officially appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, following the departure of David Moyes. Lopetegui, who previously managed Spain and Real Madrid, expressed his excitement about leading the club and building on its recent successes. He will begin his new role on July 1.

    Football Julen Lopetegui appointed as West Ham's new head coach; replaces David Moyes osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 23, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    West Ham have confirmed the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach. Lopetegui, the former manager of Spain and Real Madrid, steps in following the departure of David Moyes, who left the club last week after a successful tenure that included winning the Conference League last season. Both Moyes and the club decided not to extend his expiring contract.

    Lopetegui, who last managed Wolves before leaving last summer, expressed his excitement about joining West Ham. “I am very happy to be part of the future of this big club and we’ll try to put our stamp on it,” he told West Ham TV.

    He added, “We have a fantastic platform to build on. The last few years have been very good, providing a solid base. My ambition is to achieve more, to improve the players and the team, and to compete at the highest level. We are very ambitious.”

    Lopetegui emphasised his commitment to West Ham, saying, “I am here because I want to be here. We had other opportunities, but I am very happy that West Ham chose me, and I chose West Ham too. We are really happy about this.”

    Lopetegui will officially start his role on July 1.

    Also Read: Next Chelsea Manager: Potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino after shock departure

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Injured Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi Pro League season osf

    Injured Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi Pro League season

    Football Next Chelsea Manager: Potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino after shock departure osf

    Next Chelsea Manager: Potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino after shock departure

    Football Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino: Club directors express gratitude and well-wishes osf

    Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino: Club directors express gratitude and well-wishes

    Football Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot included in Portugal's squad; check full list osf

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot included in Portugal's squad; check full list

    Football Euro 2024: Rashford, Grealish, Maddison, Henderson NOT included in England's provisional squad - Report osf

    Euro 2024: Rashford, Grealish, Maddison, Henderson NOT included in England's provisional squad - Report

    Recent Stories

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine

    SHOCKING British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH ATG

    SHOCKING! British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra; calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH

    WhatsApp hack: 5 reasons why calls are not ringing on your iPhone gcw

    WhatsApp hack: 5 reasons why calls are not ringing on your iPhone

    From cocaine-coated Rs 500 notes to MDMA, hydro cannabis: Items seized from lavish Bengaluru rave party vkp

    From cocaine-coated Rs 500 notes to MDMA, hydro cannabis: Items seized from lavish Bengaluru rave party

    World Turtle Day 2024: 7 most common varieties of the animal ATG EAI

    World Turtle Day 2024: 7 most common varieties of the animal

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon