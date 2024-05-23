Julen Lopetegui appointed as West Ham's new head coach; replaces David Moyes

West Ham United have officially appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, following the departure of David Moyes. Lopetegui, who previously managed Spain and Real Madrid, expressed his excitement about leading the club and building on its recent successes. He will begin his new role on July 1.

Lopetegui, who last managed Wolves before leaving last summer, expressed his excitement about joining West Ham. “I am very happy to be part of the future of this big club and we’ll try to put our stamp on it,” he told West Ham TV.

He added, “We have a fantastic platform to build on. The last few years have been very good, providing a solid base. My ambition is to achieve more, to improve the players and the team, and to compete at the highest level. We are very ambitious.”

Lopetegui emphasised his commitment to West Ham, saying, “I am here because I want to be here. We had other opportunities, but I am very happy that West Ham chose me, and I chose West Ham too. We are really happy about this.”

Lopetegui will officially start his role on July 1.

