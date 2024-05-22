Next Chelsea Manager: Potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino after shock departure

Mauricio Pochettino's unexpected departure from Chelsea has left fans and the club searching for a new manager. Following a promising end to the season, Pochettino and the club parted ways by mutual consent. Chelsea's sporting directors now face the task of finding a suitable replacement, with several prominent names being considered.

Mauricio Pochettino has shocked Chelsea fans by mutually agreeing to leave the club just two days after concluding his first season. Pochettino seemed to have stabilized the Blues after a challenging start at Stamford Bridge, securing European qualification by winning his final five matches.

"Chelsea FC can confirm that the Club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways," read a statement released on Tuesday evening.

Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who engaged in discussions with Pochettino following the season's end, will spearhead the search for the club’s fourth permanent manager under the current ownership.

The new manager will follow Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Pochettino, who signed a two-year contract last summer, with Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard previously serving in interim roles.

Potential Candidates:

Kieran McKenna:

The 38-year-old is favored after leading Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons. The former Manchester United assistant is regarded as a promising young coach, and his team played impressive football during their back-to-back promotions.

Roberto De Zerbi:

The Italian, who had a significant impact at Brighton, is now available. Despite a decline in results in the latter half of the season, De Zerbi was linked with top clubs like Bayern Munich, Juventus, and AC Milan before leaving Brighton. Chelsea, who previously poached Graham Potter from Brighton, might be interested in him.

Enzo Maresca:

Highly rated as an up-and-coming coach, Maresca recently secured promotion to the Premier League with Leicester City. As a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he worked wonders in his first season, winning the Championship and returning to the top flight.

Thomas Tuchel:

A legend at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel won Chelsea’s second Champions League title in 2022 before being dismissed by the new ownership group a little over a year later. Currently available after leaving Bayern Munich, a return to Chelsea might seem unlikely but not impossible.

Ruben Amorim:

The Sporting manager is admired across Europe and linked with top clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. After leading Sporting to the Portuguese title, Chelsea reportedly held talks with the 39-year-old recently. Although committed to Sporting, Chelsea could sway him.

Hansi Flick:

Flick led Bayern Munich to a historic treble in 2020 and managed the German national team from 2021-23. Despite a disappointing World Cup run and subsequent dismissal, he remains a respected figure and recently declined a return to Bayern Munich.

Sebastian Hoeness:

The 42-year-old has revitalised Stuttgart, leading them to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, surpassing Bayern Munich. Hoeness is now seen as a rising star in coaching.

Thomas Frank:

The Brentford manager is known for his attractive style of play and has firmly established the club in the Premier League. Frank’s success with a modest budget and modern club structure makes him an appealing option for Chelsea's owners and sporting directors.

Vincent Kompany:

Initially a surprise candidate last summer, Kompany’s Burnley team put up a fight despite relegation from the Premier League. With recent links to Bayern Munich, Chelsea could reconsider him as a candidate.

