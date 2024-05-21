Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: Rashford, Grealish, Maddison, Henderson NOT included in England's provisional squad - Report

    Gareth Southgate has made bold decisions for England’s Euro 2024 squad, excluding Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson while selecting Adam Wharton and Curtis Jones.

    Football Euro 2024: Rashford, Grealish, Maddison, Henderson NOT included in England's provisional squad - Report osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 21, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Gareth Southgate is set to make significant changes to England’s training squad, with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson being the most notable exclusions.

    Adam Wharton and Curtis Jones have been surprisingly selected over Henderson in midfield. Ivan Toney has been included in the attack, while Ben Chilwell has been left out despite major doubts over Luke Shaw’s fitness at left-back.

    The squad, set to be announced on Tuesday afternoon, will feature a youthful, fresh look. Henderson, who has not missed a major tournament since Euro 2012, has been dropped after a poor season. The former Liverpool captain struggled after moving to the Saudi Pro League and has not regained his form since joining Ajax in January.

    Rashford, who has been underperforming for Manchester United, has been omitted in favor of in-form players like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka in the wide attacking positions.

    Southgate has also left out several of his long-time midfield choices, including Kalvin Phillips. Instead, Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who joined from Blackburn in the winter window, have been included. Both players are uncapped. Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, another uncapped player, will also be part of the squad.

    The main challenge for Southgate lies in defence. Shaw, the first-choice left-back, has not played for Manchester United since February but will be given time to prove his fitness. Southgate will name a final squad of 26 and has previously given key players time to recover from injuries. However, Chilwell, who hoped to deputize for Shaw, has not been included due to fitness struggles. His versatile Chelsea teammate Levi Colwill is in.

    Southgate also faces issues in central defence, with Harry Maguire being an injury doubt. Palace’s Marc Guéhi and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are included in the squad.

    Palace’s attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has made the cut after a strong end to the season. Toney is included despite not scoring for Brentford since February 17. West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen and James Maddison are also in the squad. Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is likely to be included, but there is no place for Raheem Sterling.

    Also Read: German legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024, says ambition was to finish career at peak

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 5:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football German legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024, says ambition was to finish career at peak osf

    German legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024, says ambition was to finish career at peak

    Football Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH) osf

    Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH)

    Football Inside Man City's wild celebrations: Players dance after clinching 4th successive EPL title (WATCH) osf

    Inside Man City's wild celebrations: Players dance after clinching 4th successive EPL title (WATCH)

    Football Premier League final match-day recap: Tottenham and Chelsea secure win, Newcastle clinch European spot osf

    Premier League final match-day recap: Tottenham and Chelsea secure win, Newcastle clinch European spot

    Football Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for 4th consecutive time, Arsenal finish close second osf

    Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for 4th consecutive time, Arsenal finish close second

    Recent Stories

    football Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024: Real Madrid honours German as an all-time club & football legend snt

    Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024: Real Madrid honours German as an all-time club & football legend

    Chandigarh to Jaipur: 6 places to settle after retirement in India ATG EAI

    Chandigarh to Jaipur: 6 places to settle after retirement in India

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Azamgarh, police resort to lathi charge AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Azamgarh, police resort to lathi charge

    'Mr & Mrs Mahi' EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor was made to practice much more than IPL players regimen? RKK

    'Mr & Mrs Mahi' EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor was made to practice much more than IPL players regimen?

    The First Omen on OTT: Netflix or JioCinema? Where, when to watch the horror film RBA

    The First Omen on OTT: Netflix or JioCinema or Hotstar? Where, when to watch the horror film

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon