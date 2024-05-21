Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    German legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024, says ambition was to finish career at peak

    Real Madrid and Germany star Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from football following the Euro 2024 tournament. The 34-year-old midfielder, whose contract with Real Madrid is expiring, has decided to end his illustrious career after the European Championship, citing his desire to retire at the peak of his performance level.

    First Published May 21, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Real Madrid and Germany star Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from football this summer. The midfielder, whose contract with Los Blancos is expiring, had received interest from clubs outside La Liga, but he decided to retire following the European Championship to end his career on a high note.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "My career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro Championship," Kroos stated on social media. "As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud that I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it myself. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level."

    The former Bayern Munich midfielder had previously retired from the national team but decided to return for one final tournament on home soil at Euro 2024. After the tournament, he will step away from football, with just one more La Liga fixture and the Champions League final remaining in his club career. At 34, Kroos has won every major honour in the game, earned 108 caps for Germany, and played for Bayer Leverkusen in addition to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

    Also Read: Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
