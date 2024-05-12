Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Despite departure announcement, PSG not planning tribute for Kylian Mbappe in final home game

    Paris Saint-Germain has decided not to organise an official tribute for Kylian Mbappe's farewell match at Parc des Princes, following his announcement of departure, with Real Madrid looming as his next destination.

    PSG has opted not to organise any formal tribute for Kylian Mbappe's final home game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, as reported by Le Parisien on Saturday. Mbappe recently confirmed his departure from Les Parisiens at the end of the season, with Real Madrid being his likely destination.

    According to the report, PSG was taken aback by Mbappe's announcement and noted his omission of club president Nasser Al Khelaifi in his farewell message. Given these circumstances, PSG deemed the timing too tight to arrange a tribute for Mbappe, especially since they are scheduled to celebrate their Ligue 1 title win after Sunday's game against Toulouse.

    Despite the strained relationship between Mbappe and Al Khelaifi, PSG has not ruled out the possibility of organising a ceremony, potentially before the Coupe de France final against Lyon on May 25th. However, PSG ultras plan to honour Mbappe's seven seasons with the club by displaying a tifo at the Parc des Princes stands on Sunday.

    Also Read: 'Counting on Real Madrid': French President Macron hopes Kylian Mbappe will feature at Paris Olympics 2024

