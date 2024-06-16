Euro 2024: Netherlands register thrilling 2-1 victory over Poland with Weghorst late winner (WATCH)

The Netherlands kickstarted their Euro 2024 campaign with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Poland, sealed by a late winner from substitute Wout Weghorst.

Cody Gakpo came close early on for the Dutch, who faced a Poland side missing talisman Robert Lewandowski due to injury. However, Poland didn't miss him for long as Adam Buksa's glancing header put them in the lead.

The Dutch responded quickly, with Gakpo equalizing via a deflected strike, maintaining his record of scoring in every group game he has played at major tournaments for the Netherlands.

After a bright start to the second half, the Dutch faced a spirited Polish response, with Jakub Kiwior coming close at the back post, only to be denied by Bart Verbruggen.

With just seven minutes remaining, Ronald Koeman's side completed the comeback. Weghorst, who had just come off the bench, stole ahead of his marker to fire home and give the Netherlands the lead.

In the dying moments, Verbruggen made a crucial save to deny Poland a point, ensuring a winning start for the Oranje in their Euro 2024 campaign.

