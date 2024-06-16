Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: Netherlands register thrilling 2-1 victory over Poland with Weghorst late winner (WATCH)

    The Netherlands kickstarted their Euro 2024 campaign with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Poland, sealed by a late winner from substitute Wout Weghorst.

    Euro 2024: Netherlands register thrilling 2-1 victory over Poland with Weghorst late winner osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 8:27 PM IST

    The Netherlands kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Poland, sealed by a late winner from substitute Wout Weghorst.

    Cody Gakpo came close early on for the Dutch, who faced a Poland side missing talisman Robert Lewandowski due to injury. However, Poland didn't miss him for long as Adam Buksa's glancing header put them in the lead.

    The Dutch responded quickly, with Gakpo equalizing via a deflected strike, maintaining his record of scoring in every group game he has played at major tournaments for the Netherlands.

    After a bright start to the second half, the Dutch faced a spirited Polish response, with Jakub Kiwior coming close at the back post, only to be denied by Bart Verbruggen.

    With just seven minutes remaining, Ronald Koeman's side completed the comeback. Weghorst, who had just come off the bench, stole ahead of his marker to fire home and give the Netherlands the lead.

    In the dying moments, Verbruggen made a crucial save to deny Poland a point, ensuring a winning start for the Oranje in their Euro 2024 campaign.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 9:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Euro 2024: England's awful record in their opening European Championship fixture osf

    Euro 2024: England’s awful record in their opening European Championship fixture

    Barcelona star's take a dig at Kylian Mbappe, sparks controversy in Football circles osf

    Barcelona star's take a dig at Kylian Mbappe, sparks controversy in Football circles

    Euro 2024, Poland vs Netherlands: Starting XIs, team news, injuries and more osf

    Euro 2024, Poland vs Netherlands: Starting XIs, team news, injuries and more

    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH) osf

    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH)

    Football Transfer rumours: Manchester United prepare 228m Bid; Salah set for fresh Saudi Arabia approach osf

    Football Transfer rumours: Manchester United prepare £228m Bid; Salah set for fresh Saudi Arabia approach

    Recent Stories

    Laura Celia HOT photos: 10 times Jude Bellingham's girlfriend flaunted her curves in a bikini osf

    Laura Celia HOT photos: 10 times Jude Bellingham's girlfriend flaunted her curves in a bikini

    Euro 2024: England's awful record in their opening European Championship fixture osf

    Euro 2024: England’s awful record in their opening European Championship fixture

    Barcelona star's take a dig at Kylian Mbappe, sparks controversy in Football circles osf

    Barcelona star's take a dig at Kylian Mbappe, sparks controversy in Football circles

    Esha Gupta BIKINI pictures: Times the SEXY actress revealed her HOT body RKK

    Esha Gupta BIKINI pictures: Times the SEXY actress revealed her HOT body

    Shivam Dube's Form and Challenges in T20 World Cup 2024: Insights and analysis osf

    Shivam Dube's Form and Challenges in T20 World Cup 2024: Insights and analysis

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon