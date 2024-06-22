Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Controversial VAR decision frustrates Koeman and Van Dijk in draw against France (WATCH)

    Ronald Koeman and Virgil van Dijk expressed frustration after Xavi Simons' goal was disallowed following a VAR review, leaving the Netherlands with a goalless draw against France. The contentious decision has sparked debate over the use of VAR and its impact on crucial matches.

    Xavi Simons had a goal ruled out after Denzel Dumfries was judged to impede the goalkeeper, with VAR denying the Netherlands three points. Ronald Koeman and Virgil van Dijk believe Xavi Simons' disallowed goal should have stood after the Netherlands' goalless draw with France on Friday.

    The midfielder thought he had given his side the lead in the 69th minute after latching onto Memphis Depay's saved shot and picking out the bottom corner. However, a lengthy VAR check saw the goal ruled out as Denzel Dumfries was judged to be blocking Mike Maignan from getting to it.

    The Oranje were not happy with the decision at the time, and their ire continued into post-match, with a frustrated Koeman adamant they should have come away with all three points. "I think the position of Dumfries is offside, that's true, but he isn't disturbing the goalkeeper and when that happens, then it's a legal goal," Koeman said. "You need five minutes to check it because it's so difficult? I don't understand. He's not disturbing the goalkeeper. I think the goal should have stood. I asked the referee, and he said it was offside, but I saw the clip about the offside. And after that, I have my opinion about the legal goal, but that was in the dressing room."

    A win would have ensured the Netherlands a place in the last 16 with a game to spare. Although four points are likely to see them through, it will go down to their final match against Austria on Tuesday to decide where they finish in the table.

    While Van Dijk echoed his manager's frustrations over the VAR decision, he remained optimistic about the result. "In my opinion, Xavi Simons' goal that was disallowed was a valid goal," said Van Dijk. "But one point is a bonus, we have to be that realistic. We are playing against France, so I don't think it is strange that you have difficulty in some phases of the match. The fighting spirit we have shown is very positive. Now we are on four points, and we continue towards Tuesday against Austria. We tried to remain compact at the back and still hurt France on the counter. We almost succeeded a few times, but we didn't play it out well. We don't lose, and we still have everything in our own hands."

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

