Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zeenat Aman, Vogue India’s new cover girl: Talks about herdebut on Instagram and pulls back the curtain on her

    Zeenat Aman becomes the cover girl for Vogue India’s July-August issue. She talks about her career and fame, from which she took a lot of time to heal. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Zenat Aman, Vogue India's new cover girl: Talks about her debut on Instagram and pulls back the curtain on her MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Zeenat Aman, the woman who was branded as India’s first ‘sex symbol’, made her Instagram debut on February 11 with a series of photographs that she described as celebrating the female gaze. This took the internet by storm and people called in a ‘comeback’. However, the 71-year-old veteran has something different to say, in her interview with Vogue India, as she made the cover star of the magazine’s July-August issue.
    She started sharing her experience saying, “My fame is amorphous beast. It has taken me 50 years to bring it to heel.” She goes on to pull back the curtain on her life and pen her own story in her own unique way, that everyone loves.

    With people saying Zeenat is making a comeback, she said to Vogue, “People say I hid from it for three decades, but that is not entirely true. Its gaze wandered when my priorities shifted… I was aching for something of my own. A family, really.”

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

    Zeenat Aman’s career

    Aman was crowned the winner of both the Femina Miss India pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. Her breakthrough film was Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), for which she won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and the BFJA Award for Best Actress.
    Aman became a leading actress in Bollywood in the 70s with prominent roles in Ajanabee (1974), Warrant (1975), Dharam Veer (1977), Chhailla Babu (1977), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), The Great Gambler (1979) and others.

    Later life

    Zeenat became involved with her family post her 70s fame. She told Vogue India, “The birth of my sons in 1986 and 1989 gifted me all this and more. As I contended with their diapers and bibs, the prolonged illness and death of their father, then later school scrapes and college romances, work offers dwindled and I was happy for it.”

    ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, people’s expectations increase, WATCH TEASER

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH vma

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH

    Michael Jackson's Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts MSW

    Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt revealed about hating global icon Salman Khan vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt revealed about hating global icon Salman Khan

    Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, people's expectations increases, WATCH TEASER

    Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, people’s expectations increase, WATCH TEASER

    Is Kiara Advani pregnant? Actress's recent attire sparks pregnancy rumours vma

    Is Kiara Advani pregnant? Actress's recent attire sparks pregnancy rumours

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra 4 rescued, 2 stranded as portion of building collapses in Mumbai; rescue ops underway AJR

    Maharashtra: 4 rescued, 2 stranded as portion of building collapses in Mumbai; rescue ops underway

    Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming Govt deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH vma

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money, how to claim and more

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check prize money, how to claim and more

    Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency AJR

    'Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon