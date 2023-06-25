Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH

    Parineeti Chopra was recently asked about her 'married life' with Raghav Chadha. The actress got engaged to the AAP leader in May this year in an intimate and dreamy engagement ceremony in Kapurthala in Delhi amid her family and their closest friends.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Kesari fame Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her impending wedding with Raghav Chadha have become the talk of the town for a while now. After they officially confirmed and announced in May 2023 that they got engaged. They also revealed that a grand wedding would happen. The Parineeti Chopra fans are piqued and excited to know their wedding date, venue and other important updates. While it is said and reported that the wedding venue also got confirmed, a man seemed to believe that Parineeti is already married and even asked her about her married life.

    In a video shared by a well-renowned paparazzo account, Parineeti was mobbed by the media as she got clicked by an awards show. Parineeti maintained her cool as the media threw various questions about her marriage. While a few requested an invite. A man got heard asking Parineeti several times about how her marriage life is going. That man refused to stop asking this question to her. Parineeti gave a witty reply which won the hearts of fans and paps.

    Last month, it got reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.

    An insider to a leading entertainment tabloid opening up on their wedding venue has said, "The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur, is a good option too. It is actually the biggest and most lavish palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty. The wedding festivities will happen from the end of October to the first week of November."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The insider has also opened up on where the sangeet and mehendi ceremony of Parineeti Raghav can happen and added, "The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, two big reception parties got planned. One will be in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick's wedding was a grand one. Parineeti and Raghav Chaddha's wedding and nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself."

