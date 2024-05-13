Entertainment

Here are seven lesser-known facts about the birthday girl Sunny Leone.

Early Career

Before entering the adult film industry, Sunny Leone worked at a German bakery, a Jiffy Lube, and later, a tax and retirement firm. She also studied to become a pediatric nurse.
 

Penthouse Pet of the Year

In 2003, Sunny Leone was named Penthouse Pet of the Year, which catapulted her into fame in the adult entertainment industry.

Bigg Boss Appearance

Sunny gained attention in India when she appeared on "Bigg Boss" in 2011. Her stint on the show helped her transition from adult films to mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Animal Rights Advocate

Sunny is a vocal advocate for animal rights and has supported various animal welfare organizations. She has spoken out against animal cruelty and promotes adoption.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Sunny has ventured into entrepreneurship. She has launched her own line of perfumes called "Lust by Sunny Leone" and cosmetics under the brand "Star Struck by Sunny Leone."

Author

Sunny Leone co-authored an e-book titled "Sweet Dreams" with author and filmmaker Lubna Yusuf. The book is an erotic romance novel released in 2016.
 

Adoptive Parent

Sunny and Daniel Weber adopted a Latur daughter in 2017. They named her Nisha Kaur Weber. In 2018, the couple had surrogate twin sons, Asher and Noah Singh Weber.

