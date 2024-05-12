Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film is an emotional blend of cricket and romance

    Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr And Mrs Mahi trailer is out now. The movie promises a thrilling blend of cricket and romance in this Sharan Sharma directorial. The film is slated to release on May 31.

    Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film is an emotional blend of cricket and romance RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    The much-awaited trailer of 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi ', starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is finally here. This Sharan Sharma directorial promises a unique blend of cricket and romance, setting it apart from other films in the genre. The movie is set to hit the theaters on May 31, adding to the fans' excitement.

    The first full trailer for Mr and Mrs Mahi has arrived, and the film promises an explosive clash of cricket and romance.  Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena directed the film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The trailer depicts the performers as a married couple who also like cricket.

    Also Read: Want to have SEXY body like Esha Gupta? 6 tips for summer beach figure

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    About Mr and Mrs Mahi story: 
    The touching trailer stars Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra (Mahi), a former ambitious cricketer who sees potential in Janhvi's character, a doctor named Mahi as well. The teaser encourages her to pursue cricket and delivers a compelling glimpse into a narrative packed with goals, ambitions, and the imperfectly perfect love story of Mahendra and Mahima, which is guaranteed to enchant spectators. 

    As soon as the trailer was released, a wave of excitement swept through the viewers. Many praised the actors, with one user commenting, 'Rajkumar and Janhvi looking like a real couple. So beautiful.' Another excitedly wrote, 'Janhvi Kapoor has poured her heart and Rajkummar looks so good. Theatres will rock this year.' The comment box was packed with heart emoticons, demonstrating the excitement for this film.

    Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, has stated, "Some films are more than just stories." They are so much more than celluloid romance. They discuss dreams and how frequently those closest to us might interfere with our dreams. Mr and Mrs Mahi are very near to our hearts."

    Also Read: Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 3? 

    Interestingly, this is Janhvi's second collaboration with Sharan Sharma, who previously directed her in Netflix's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr and Mrs Mahi will open in theatres on May 31.  

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL betting: TV star Anup Soni's voice cloned by AI to promote match betting RBA

    IPL betting: TV star Anup Soni's voice cloned by AI to promote match betting

    Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3? RBA

    Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 3? 

    Demon Slayer 4 in India JioCinema launches Anime Hub read details RBA

    'Demon Slayer' 4 in India: JioCinema launches 'Anime Hub'; read details

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin to be punished for physical attack on Jasmin? Mohanlal gives yellow card anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin to be punished for physical attack on Jasmin? Mohanlal gives yellow card

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Saranya Anand evicted from Mohanlal's show; Here's how anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Saranya Anand evicted from Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    Recent Stories

    'Sikhs for Modi': Sikh community hold massive bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi (WATCH) anr

    'Sikhs for Modi': Sikh community hold massive bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi (WATCH)

    IPL betting: TV star Anup Soni's voice cloned by AI to promote match betting RBA

    IPL betting: TV star Anup Soni's voice cloned by AI to promote match betting

    cricket Sara Tendulkar HOT photos: Unseens snaps of Gill's rumoured girlfriend osf

    Sara Tendulkar HOT photos: Unseens snaps of Gill's rumoured girlfriend

    Canadian police's participation in parade glorifying Khalistani terrorists sparks outrage (WATCH) AJR

    Canadian police's participation in parade glorifying Khalistani terrorists sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Is Mahua Moitra married? Know about TMC star candidate RBA

    Is Mahua Moitra married? Know about TMC star candidate

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon