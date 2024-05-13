Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspirational quotes by founder of 'Art of Living'

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting peace, well-being, and human values. The spiritual guru is celebrating his 68th birthday today, May 13. 

    Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, honored with the Padma Vibhushan, is renowned as a Yoga Guru and the creator of the Art of Living Foundation. He was born on May 13, 1956, in Papanasam, Tamil Nadu, into a Brahmin family. Over the past four decades, he has gained widespread popularity as a Yoga guru and spiritual figure, amassing a global following.

    Throughout his life, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has traveled extensively, spreading a message of love, compassion, and inner peace. He has addressed diverse audiences, including world leaders, students, professionals, and spiritual seekers, offering practical wisdom and guidance for navigating life's challenges.

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's teachings draw from various spiritual traditions, including yoga, meditation, and Vedanta philosophy, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness, mindfulness, and service to others. He has developed numerous meditation and breathing techniques, such as the Sudarshan Kriya, which are practiced by millions of people worldwide to reduce stress, enhance well-being, and cultivate inner peace.

    Here are some inspirational quotes by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar:

    "Success is not something that you achieve one day. Success is woven throughout life. For me, every day you spend happily is a successful day. The days you have an undying smile on your face – you can declare it as a successful day. The day you have full confidence – total confidence – you are not scared of anything – that day you are successful. "

    "You cannot get success with effort alone. Along with effort, you need faith and devotion. If you have faith and devotion together then you will get success. Also, it is not that if you only have devotion, you will get success. You need devotion and effort; a combination of both is required."

    "You are in a transit lounge. Everything in this life is temporary. Everything is ephemeral here."

    "Shortcut to success will cut short your success."

    "There is no control over the fruit of action. Every failure is a stepping stone towards success."

    "Money cannot buy you happiness. It’s knowledge or wisdom that brings you happiness."

    "Your parents, your friends are much more than money. You yourself are more valuable than money."

    "Don’t equate good fortune with money. Your good fortune lies in your happiness."

    “Invoke the valor in you. Just say,’ Okay, whatever comes, I am going to take it as a challenge.’ When you invoke this energy, fear vanishes.”

    “ A pure mind and an honest heart have nothing to fear.”

     

     

