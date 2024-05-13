Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Google Doodle celebrates India's democratic spirit as Phase 4 begins

    The Google Doodle, dedicated to the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections, is exclusively visible to residents of India. This follows earlier doodles featuring the iconic inked finger symbol in the preceding phases held on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 7:48 AM IST

    As India on Monday (May 13) embarked on the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Google joined its hands to celebrate the nation's festival of democracy with a special Google Doodle. It can be seen that the doodle features an index finger marked with ink, symbolising the quintessential act of voting.

    Voting is underway in 96 Parliamentary constituencies spread across 9 States and one Union Territory, marking a crucial juncture in the electoral process.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 4 voting begins in 96 seats; PM Modi calls for 'democracy duty'

    Meanwhile, voting for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha is underway. A staggering total of 1,717 candidates are vying for victory during this phase, reflecting the vibrant democratic landscape of the country.

    The Google Doodle, dedicated to the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections, is exclusively visible to residents of India. This follows earlier doodles featuring the iconic inked finger symbol in the preceding phases held on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

    Among the key candidates contesting in this phase are prominent leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, and BJP leader Giriraj Singh, among others. These leaders, along with a diverse array of political figures, are seeking electoral success as they vie for parliamentary seats.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal

    On the other side,Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and called upon citizens to exercise their democratic right and participate in the electoral process. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "In today's 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 7:48 AM IST
