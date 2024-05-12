Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 3? 

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Delhi's Vada Pav girl, aka Chandrika Dixit, a viral hit on the internet, is most likely to be on Salman Khan's programme. 

    Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3? RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 12, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 3, Colours TV's most-watched reality show, is currently the source of considerable controversy. Fans eagerly await the show's streaming availability. The name of Delhi's well-known "Vada Pav Girl" has been added to the list of celebrities and YouTubers that the producers have approached about appearing on "Bigg Boss OTT 3." The makers of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' allegedly confirmed Chandrika Gera Dixit, the well-known 'Vada Pav Girl' from Delhi.

    Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3? RBA

    Vada Pav Girl to Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?
    Chandrika Gera Dixit, aka the Delhi Vada Pav Girl, is a social media star for several reasons. She is currently making headlines after being photographed driving her new automobile. Social media recordings of their confrontation are still going viral. The makers of "Bigg Boss OTT 3" have contacted Chandrika Gera in this respect. However, it is uncertain if she will participate in the performance.

    Also Read: Want to have SEXY body like Esha Gupta? 6 tips for summer beach figure

    Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3? RBA

    Chandrika Gera Dixit serves vada pav in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi. She operates her own food stand. Chandrika owns and maintains a Vada Pav stall alongside her hubby. Every day, a considerable crowd gathers at his stand. Previously, Chandrika Gera worked at Haldirams. She resigned from her job because her son was not feeling well, and she and her husband now run a Vada Pav stand. Her food stall attracted notice, and now that she is well-known, she has been invited to participate in Bigg Boss.

    Also Read: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani earns more than Rs 50 lakhs per day? Here's what he said

    About Bigg Boss OTT 3
    We'd like to notify you that the Bigg Boss creators recently asked fans on their blog who they wanted to see on the reality programme. However, the creators kept details about the competitors and the show's launch date hidden. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is expected to premiere on June 4 or June 5. This season of "Bigg Boss OTT 3" will run till August. 

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Demon Slayer 4 in India JioCinema launches Anime Hub read details RBA

    'Demon Slayer' 4 in India: JioCinema launches 'Anime Hub'; read details

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin to be punished for physical attack on Jasmin? Mohanlal gives yellow card anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin to be punished for physical attack on Jasmin? Mohanlal gives yellow card

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Saranya Anand evicted from Mohanlal's show; Here's how anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Saranya Anand evicted from Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach RBA

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach during YSRCP campaign rally

    Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH) RBA

    'Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ASWJ leader Fayaz Khan shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi, police claim 'targeted killing' AJR

    ASWJ leader Fayaz Khan shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi, police claim 'targeted killing'

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed anr

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 indoor plants to buy THIS Summer RBA EAI

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 indoor plants to buy THIS Summer

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal

    Demon Slayer 4: Netflix to JioCinema-7 places to watch THIS popular anime RBA

    Demon Slayer 4: Netflix to JioCinema-7 places to watch THIS anime

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon