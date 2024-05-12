Who is Vada Pav Girl? Will Chandrika Dixit participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 3? 

Bigg Boss OTT 3, Colours TV's most-watched reality show, is currently the source of considerable controversy. Fans eagerly await the show's streaming availability. The name of Delhi's well-known "Vada Pav Girl" has been added to the list of celebrities and YouTubers that the producers have approached about appearing on "Bigg Boss OTT 3." The makers of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' allegedly confirmed Chandrika Gera Dixit, the well-known 'Vada Pav Girl' from Delhi.

Vada Pav Girl to Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Chandrika Gera Dixit, aka the Delhi Vada Pav Girl, is a social media star for several reasons. She is currently making headlines after being photographed driving her new automobile. Social media recordings of their confrontation are still going viral. The makers of "Bigg Boss OTT 3" have contacted Chandrika Gera in this respect. However, it is uncertain if she will participate in the performance.

Chandrika Gera Dixit serves vada pav in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi. She operates her own food stand. Chandrika owns and maintains a Vada Pav stall alongside her hubby. Every day, a considerable crowd gathers at his stand. Previously, Chandrika Gera worked at Haldirams. She resigned from her job because her son was not feeling well, and she and her husband now run a Vada Pav stand. Her food stall attracted notice, and now that she is well-known, she has been invited to participate in Bigg Boss.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

We'd like to notify you that the Bigg Boss creators recently asked fans on their blog who they wanted to see on the reality programme. However, the creators kept details about the competitors and the show's launch date hidden. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is expected to premiere on June 4 or June 5. This season of "Bigg Boss OTT 3" will run till August.

